NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial ODI

Namibia will take on Zimbabwe Emerging Team in the second unofficial ODI at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday.

Namibia will start as favorites as they won the first match by a huge margin of 112 runs. Zimbabwe Emerging Team, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in Namibia and looked out of ideas in the first ODI. Zimbabwe have to win today if they want to stay alive in the series.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Craig Williams, Zane Green, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Michau du Preez (wk), Karl Birkenstock, Helao Nafidi Ya-France, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Dewald Nell, Ben Shikongo

ZIM-ET XI

Brian Mudzinganyama, Steven Saul (wk), Chamu Chibhabha, Kevin Kasuza, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Brian Bennet, Carl Mumba, Tendekai Mataranyika, Tanaka Chivanga, Ainsley Ndlovu

Match Details

NAM vs ZIM-ET, 2nd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 20th August, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

Both sides would ideally like to bat at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek after winning the toss. Although the ball comes nicely on to the bat, enabling the batters to play shots on the up, the pacers will find some additional assistance off this wicket.

Today’s NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Mutumbami is an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper-batter's role. He played a magnificent knock of 91 runs in the first match.

Batsmen

Namibian skipper G Erasmus was disappointing in the T20I series. However, he more than made up for it with a stellar 97-run knock off 89 deliveries in the first unofficial ODI.

Although C Chibhabha failed to convert his good start into a big score, he has the potential to get you a lot of points today.

All-rounders

J Fylinck is an useful all-rounder who was in fine form in the first match. He scored 32 runs and also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

Michael Van Lingen will be the player to watch out for with the ball. He scored 22 runs and also took a three-wicket-haul in the first match.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 prediction team

A Ndlovu (ZIM-ET) – 141 points

G Erasmus (NAM) – 130 points

R Mutumbami (ZIM-ET) – 123 points

M v Lingen (NAM) – 119 points

B Scholtz (NAM) – 113 points

Important stats for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 prediction team

A Ndlovu: 4 wickets

G Erasmus: 97 runs

R Mutumbami: 91 runs

M v Lingen: 22 runs and 3 wickets

B Scholtz: 3 wickets

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Mutumbami, G Erasmus, S Baard, C Chibhabha, J Frylinck, H N Ya-France, A Ndlovu, M v Lingen, B Scholtz, D Nell, C Mumba

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: A Ndlovu

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Mutumbami, G Erasmus, S Baard, C Chibhabha, K Birkenstock, J Frylinck, H N Ya-France, A Ndlovu, M v Lingen, B Scholtz, C Mumba

Captain: R Mutumbami. Vice-captain: J Frylinck

Edited by Samya Majumdar