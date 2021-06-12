NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20 Match - June 12th, 2021

Namibia Women will take on Kenya Women in the 14th match of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament on Saturday.

Namibia Women have been sensational in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament so far, winning all of their first five games and sitting atop the standings. They beat Nigeria Women by a whopping margin of 91 runs in their last match.

Kenya Women have also been in fine form in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament. They have won four of their five matches and are second in the points table. Kenya Women's four-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Namibia Women in their last outing.

Squads to choose from:

Namibia Women

Irene van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann

Kenya Women

Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Josephine Abwom, Veronica Abuga, Ruth Achando, Lavendah Idambo, Sharon Juma, Brenda Mogusu, Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Melvin Odambo, Fiavia Odhiambo, Marion Okira, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka.

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia Women

Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (c), Reehana Khan, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Didi Foerster.

Kenya Women

Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka, Sarah Wetoto (vc), Sharon Juma.

Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Kenya Women, 13th Match

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Date and Time: 12th June, 2021, 5:20 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium assists both the bowlers and batters, the pacers might get some extra pace and bounce off the surface. Batting first is the ideal option for both teams at the venu.

Kwibuka Women’s T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NAM-W vs KEN-W)

NAM-W vs KEN-W - Kwibuka Women’s T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Khan, K Green, A van der Merwe, M Idambo, Q Abel, S Wittmann, I van Zyl, E Wachira, S Wetoto, V Hamunyla, W Mwatile

Captain: Q Abel. Vice-captain: S Wetoto

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Khan, K Green, A van der Merwe, M Idambo, Q Abel, S Wittmann, I van Zyl, E Wachira, S Wetoto, V Hamunyla, S Shihepo

Captain: V Hamunyla. Vice-captain: K Green

Edited by Samya Majumdar