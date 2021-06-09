NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 Match - June 9, 2021

The eighth match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will see the Namibia Women lock horns with the Kenya Women on Wednesday.

Namibia Women are atop the points table, having won all three games they have played so far while Kenya Women are in second, with two wins from the same number of games. Both teams are coming into this fixture on the back of victories against their respective opponents and will look to continue their fine run in the league.

With two unbeaten sides taking on each other, fans are surely in for an exciting contest.

Squads to choose from

Namibia Women

Irene van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann

Kenya Women

Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Josephine Abwom, Veronica Abuga, Ruth Achando, Lavendah Idambo, Sharon Juma, Brenda Mogusu, Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Melvin Odambo, Fiavia Odhiambo, Marion Okira, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka

Predicted playing XIs

Namibia Women

Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (c), Reehana Khan, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Didi Foerster.

Kenya Women

Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka, Sarah Wetoto (vc), Sharon Juma.

Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Kenya Women, Match 8

Date & Time: 9th June 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch report

The pitch has equally favoured batters and bowlers in the last couple of games and is expected to play a similar role in the upcoming matches as well. The bowlers have always had the last laugh and will continue to dominate the game if they bowl at the right line and length.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy suggestions (NAM-W vs KEN-W)

NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Veronica Abuga, Adri van der Merwe, Arrasta Diergaardt, Melvin Idambo, Sarah Wetoto, Queentor Abel, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela.

Captain: Sarah Wetoto Vice-Captain: Kayleen Green

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kayleen Green, Veronica Abuga, Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan, Reehana Khan, Sarah Wetoto, Queentor Abel, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela.

Captain: Victoria Hamunyela Vice-Captain: Queentor Abel

