NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 Match - June 11th, 2021

The first semi-final of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will see the Namibia Women lock horns with the Nigeria Women on Friday.

The Namibia Women and Nigeria Women will meet once again in the ongoing edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament. They finished first and fourth, respectively, in the points table after the completion of the group stage matches.

The Namibia Women have four wins from as many games and will start this contest as the clear favourites. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Women have only one win from four games in the ongoing edition of the league.

In their previous encounter, the Nigeria Women won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to score 52/8 from 20 overs. In reply, Namibia Women chased down the target with eight wickets and 66 balls to spare.

Squads to choose from

Namibia Women

Irene van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann

Nigeria Women

Samantha Agazuma (c), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday

Predicted playing XI

Namibia Women

Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (c), Reehana Khan, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Didi Foerster.

Nigeria Women

Kehinde Abdulquadri, Abigail Igbobie, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Samantha Agazuma (c), Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson.

Match details

Match: Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women, 1st Semi-Final

Date & Time: 11th June 2021, 1:00 PM

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

With Nigeria Women having weaker batting and bowling units compared to the opponents, they are expected to fail once again. The venue primarily supports pacers with little to no assistance for the spinners. There is also something on offer for the batters at this venue.

The Namibia Women will look to bowl first and restrict the opponents to a below-par total.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 fantasy suggestions (NAM-W vs NIG-W)

NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Samantha Agazuma, Arrasta Diergaardt, Sune Wittmann, Blessing Etim, Irene van Zyl, Victoria Hamunyela, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa.

Captain: Blessing Etim Vice-Captain: Sune Wittmann

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Omonye Asika, Reehana Khan Sune Wittmann, Blessing Etim, Favour Eseigbe, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile.

Captain: Victoria Hamunyela Vice-Captain: Kayleen Green

