NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 match - June 6th, 2021

The second match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament will see Namibia Women lock horns with Nigeria Women on Sunday.

Namibia Women last played during the ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier back in early September 2019. They didn't have a good run in the league and lost all the games they played.

Nigeria Women, on the other hand, last played a five-match T20 series against Rwanda Women in September 2019. The two sides won a couple of games each while one game ended in a tie. The series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Namibia & Nigeria haven't played competitive cricket over the last 20 months and lack quality training due to the pandemic. They will make a comeback to the sport when they face each other on Sunday and will want to start their campaign with a victory.

The two sides look evenly-matched on paper, making it an exciting game to watch.

Squads to choose from

Namibia Women

Irene van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann

Nigeria Women

Samantha Agazuma (c), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday

Predicted Playing XI

Namibia Women

Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan (vc), Adri van der Merwe, Arrasta Diergaardt, Reehana Khan, Irene van Zyl (c), Sune Wittmann, Didi Foerster, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Mezerly Gorases.

Nigeria Women

Favour Eseigbe, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Samantha Agazuma (c), Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Mary Desmond.

Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women, Match 2

Date & Time: 6th June 2021, 5:00 PM

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The venue hasn't hosted any match since 2019. The wicket is known to assist both batters and bowlers. Both teams are well filled with extremely quality batswomen and bowlers, who will make sure they make the best use of the given conditions.

Speaking of the bowlers, pacers are expected to enjoy bowling on this track when compared to spinners.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NAM-W vs NIG-W)

NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Samantha Agazuma, Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Didi Foerster, Sylvia Shihepo, Racheal Samson.

Captain: Samantha Agazuma Vice-Captain: Blessing Etim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Favour Eseigbe, Yasmeen Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Blessing Nwobodo, Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Didi Foerster, Sylvia Shihepo, Agatha Obulor.

Captain: Sune Wittmann Vice-Captain: Yasmeen Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee