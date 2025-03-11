NAM-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025, 7th T20I

The 7th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will see Namibia Women (NAM-W) squaring off against Nepal Women (NP-W) at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Wednesday, March 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Nepal Women have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Hong Kong Women by two runs. Namibia Women, too, have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Uganda Women by just one run.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Namibia Women through the DLS method. Nepal Women batted first and smashed only 92 runs. Namibia Women chased down the revised target of 71 runs in just 14.5 overs.

NAM-W vs NP-W Match Details

The 7th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will be played on March 12 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM-W vs NP-W, 7th T20I match

Date and Time: March 12, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. The last match played at this venue was between Hong Kong Women and Nepal Women, where a total of 198 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

NAM-W vs NP-W Form Guide

NAM-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

NP-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

NAM-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

NAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Y Khan (wk), M Gorases, E Kejarukua, S Wittmann, S Shihepo, W Mwatile, J Arrasta, K Green, M Mwatile, B Manuel, S Tuhadeleni

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Thapa (wk), B Rawal, S Khadka, I Barma, P Mahato, R Chhetry, K Joshi, R Choudhary, I Bist, R Sharma, S Praveen

NAM-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Khan

Y Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. She has scored 50 runs in the last two matches. M Gorases is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

S Wittmann

S Khadka and S Wittmann are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Wittmann will open the innings for her team and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 25 runs in the last two matches. B Rawal is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

P Mahato

I Barma and P Mahato are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. P Mahato will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 35 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches. W Mwatile is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

I Bist

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Joshi and I Bist. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. I Bist will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets. She has smashed five runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches. E Kejarukua is another good bowler for today's match.

NAM-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Barma

I Barma was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 38 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

P Mahato

P Mahato is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue and head-to-head records. She has smashed 35 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NAM-W vs NP-W, 7th T20I match

P Mahato

I Barma

W Mwatile

M Mwatile

J Arrasta

Namibia Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Namibia Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Khan

Batters: S Wittmann

All-rounders: P Mahato, I Barma, R Chhetry, J Arrasta, M Mwatile, W Mwatile, K Green

Bowlers: I Bist, K Joshi

Namibia Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Khan

Batters: S Wittmann

All-rounders: P Mahato, I Barma, R Chhetry, J Arrasta, M Mwatile, W Mwatile

Bowlers: I Bist, E Kejarukua, S Tuhadeleni

