NAM-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 Match - June 7th, 2021

The fourth match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will see Namibia Women lock horns with Rwanda Women on Monday.

Namibia Women started their Kwibuka Women's T20 campaign with an eight-wicket win over Nigeria Women. Bowling first, Namibia Women restricted Nigeria Women to 52/8 before chasing down the target with 64 balls to spare.

Rwanda Women, on the other hand, met Botswana Women in their opening Kwibuka Women's T20 match. Batting first, the Botswana Women were bowled out for just 29 runs, courtesy of three-wicket hauls by Alice Ikuzwe and Immaculee. In reply, the Rwanda Women reached the target with eight wickets and 88 balls to spare.

Squads to choose from

Namibia Women

Irene van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann

Rwanda Women

Sarah Uwera (c) , Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Dusabemungu, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Margueritte Vumiliya

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia Women

Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (c), Reehana Khan, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Didi Foerster.

Rwanda Women

Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Belyse Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Margueritte Vumiliya.

Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Rwanda Women, Match 4, Kwibuka Women's T20

Date & Time: 7th June 2021, 5:20 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

While the conditions will suit the pacers, the spinners will hardly receive any assistance from the pitch. The batters, on the other hand, will have to spend time in the middle before shifting gears.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NAM-W vs RWA-W)

NAM-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction - Kwibuka Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Sarah Uwera, Adri van der Merwe, Gisele Ishimwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Arrasta Diergaardt, Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

Captain: Kayleen Green. Vice-captain: Sylvia Shihepo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Gisele Ishimwe, Reehana Khan, Arrasta Diergaardt, Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

Captain: Alice Ikuzwe. Vice-captain: Victoria Hamunyela

