NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 7

Namibia (NAM) will take on the Netherlands (NED) in match number seven of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Both teams started their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a losing note and are fighting to remain in the hunt for a place in the Super 12 stage. While the Netherlands went down against Ireland, Namibia were thrashed by Sri Lanka. The losing team on Wednesday will most likely get eliminated from the marquee tournament.

NAM vs NED Probable Playing 11 today

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover/Timm van der Gugten

Match Details

NAM vs NED, Match 7, T20 World Cup 2021

Date & Time: October 20th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The two T20 World Cup 2021 games that have been played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi were low-scoring ones. However, the average first-innings score in the second phase of IPL 2021 at the venue was about 159 runs. Although a good batting surface might be in store for today's game, there might be something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s NAM vs NED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green is a hard-hitting top-order batter who can be a game-changer for Namibia, owing to his ability score runs at a rapid rate.

Batter

Max O’Dowd was in top form in the Netherlands' first T20 World Cup 2021 game against Ireland, scoring a fluent 51.

All-rounder

JJ Smit, who has been consistent with the ball for Namibia in the T20Is, can also play the big shots. He scored 12 and returned with figures of 1/7 against Sri Lanka.

Bowler

Fred Klaassen is a wicket-taking bowler who returned with figures of 3-0-18-1 in the first game for the Netherlands.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Max O’Dowd (NED): 70 points

Pieter Seelaar (NED): 62 points

JJ Smit (NAM): 49 points

Craig Williams (NAM): 49 points

David Wiese (NAM): 14 points

Important stats for NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Max O’Dowd: 51 runs

Fred Klaassen: 1 wicket

Craig Williams: 29 runs

JJ Smit: 12 runs & 1 wicket

NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction (T20 World Cup 2021)

Dream11 Team for Namibia vs Netherlands - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Craig Williams, Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Fred Klaassen, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-captain: Pieter Seelaar

Dream11 Team for Namibia vs Netherlands - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: David Wiese. Vice-captain: Max O’Dowd

Edited by Samya Majumdar