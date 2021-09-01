NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20 

Namibia (NAM) and the Titans (TIT) will lock horns in the third T20 of the four-match series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday.

After the Titans won the one-off one-day game, Namibia hit back to win the first two T20s. The hosts successfully defended 140 in the first game as they bowled out the Titans for just 43. In the second game, Namibia chased down 153, winning the match on the final ball and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

NAM vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz

Titans: Neil Brand, Jiveshan Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dean Elgar (c), Dayyaan Galiem, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Okuhle Cele

Match Details

NAM vs TIT, 3rd T20

Date and Time: September 1st 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek is usually a good one to bat on. However, the bowlers have been dominant in the series, with both teams posting below-par totals. Another balanced pitch is likely to be in store for today's game.

Today’s NAM vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green – The Namibia stumper has been striking the ball really well, scoring 29 runs in the second T20.

Batsmen

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus – The Namibia skipper has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball. He smashed a match-winning unbeaten 62 in the second T20 while also taking three wickets in the series.

Theunis de Bruyn - De Bruyn has been batting superbly and scored a half-century in the one-off one-day game. He made a well-made 32 in the second T20.

All-rounders

JJ Smit – The left-handed all-rounder has been in terrific form and can have an impact with both the bat and ball. In the first game, he smashed a 10-ball 23 before taking 2/25 in the second.

Dayyaan Galiem – Galiem has chipped in nicely all-round against Namibia. He took two wickets in the one-day game before picking up one scalp each in the two T20s. He can contribute with the bat too.

Bowlers

Corbin Bosch – The 26-year-old fast bowler has been in superb form, picking up seven wickets in the three games on the tour.

Pikky Ya France – France was magnificent in the first T20, returning with figures of 4-0-9-4. He could be the one to watch out for once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (NAM): 208 points

Corbin Bosch (TIT): 147 points

Pikky Ya France (NAM): 147 points

JJ Smit (NAM): 112 points

Dayyaan Galiem (TIT): 93 points

Important stats for NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Theunis de Bruyn: 32 runs; SR – 145.45

Corbin Bosch: 4 wickets; ER – 6.02

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus: 65 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 130 & ER – 4.85

JJ Smit: 24 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 171.42 & ER – 6.25

NAM vs TIT Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for the third T20 match between Namibia and Titans.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Theunis de Bruyn, Stephan Baard, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Dayyaan Galiem, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Neil Brand, Aaron Phangiso, Corbin Bosch, Pikky Ya France

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-captain: Theunis de Bruyn

Dream11 Team for the third T20 match between Namibia and Titans.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gihahn Cloete, Zane Green, Theunis de Bruyn, Stephan Baard, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Dayyaan Galiem, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: Merwe Gerhard Erasmus. Vice-captain: Michael van Lingen

Edited by Samya Majumdar