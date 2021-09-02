NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20

The Titans will lock horns with Namibia in the fourth and final T20 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday.

After losing the first two T20s, the Titans bounced back really well to win the third game and reduce the deficit. However, Namibia won’t be too fused. They have been quite consistent throughout this series and have beaten Zimbabwe Emerging Players and South Africa Emerging Players in the recent past. Namibia's all-round game has been excellent and they will be looking to win the series by a 3-1 margin today.

NAM vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Titans: Grant Mokoena, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Ayabulela Gqamane, Dean Elgar (c), Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Corbin Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Aaron Phangiso

Match Details

NAM vs TIT, 4th T20

Date and Time: September 2nd 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek is usually a good one to bat on. However, the bowlers have fared well in the series, restricting teams to below-par totals. Another balanced pitch is likely to be in store for today's game.

Today’s NAM vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green – Green has been hitting the ball really well and contributing effectively with the bat in the series. He is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batsmen

Theunis de Bruyn - De Bruyn has been in top form with the bat, amassing 159 runs in four innings on this tour.

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus – The Namibia skipper can be effective with both the bat and ball. He smashed 65 in the second game and has also taken three wickets in the series.

All-rounders

JJ Smit – The left-handed Namibia all-rounder has been in smashing form with the bat and is striking at 161.90. Moreover, he can pick up wickets as well.

Neil Brand – Brand has chipped in nicely with both bat and ball. He has scored 114 runs and taken three wickets on this tour.

Bowlers

Corbin Bosch – The 26-year-old fast bowler has returned with eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.11 on this tour.

Pikky Ya France – The Namibia off-spinner has been in superb form with the ball, picking up eight wickets in three games in the ongoing series.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Pikky Ya France (NAM): 304 points

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (NAM): 234 points

Corbin Bosch (TIT): 192 points

JJ Smit (NAM): 177 points

Neil Brand (TIT): 170 points

Important stats for NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Corbin Bosch: 8 wickets; ER – 6.11

Theunis de Bruyn: 159 runs; SR – 114.38

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus: 79 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 129.50

JJ Smit: 68 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 161.90

NAM vs TIT Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for the 4th T20 match between Namibia and Titans.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Theunis de Bruyn, Stephan Baard, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Dayyaan Galiem, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Neil Brand, Aaron Phangiso, Corbin Bosch, Pikky Ya France

Captain: Merwe Gerhard Erasmus. Vice-captain: Neil Brand

Dream11 Team for the 4th T20 match between Namibia and Titans.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gihahn Cloete, Zane Green, Theunis de Bruyn, Stephan Baard, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-captain: Theunis de Bruyn

Edited by Samya Majumdar