NCH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 4

Northern Cape (NCH) will take on the Highveld Lions (LIO) in the fourth match of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Saturday.

Northern Cape were on the losing side in their opening CSA T20 Cup fixture against the South Western District. They will be eager to bounce back at the earliest. The Highveld Lions also lost their opening game in the CSA T20 Cup, losing to Western Province by just two runs.

NCH vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

NCH XI

Jonathan Vandiar, Ernest Kemm, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Evan Jones, Aubrey Swanepoel (c), Qaasim Adams, Beyers Swanepoel, Issac Dikgale (wk), Johan van Dyk, Andrew Rasemene, Jerome Xaba

LIO XI

Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton (c), Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell van Buuren, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Nutli

Match Details

NCH vs LIO, CSA T20 2021, Match 4

Date and Time: 25th September, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The surface at Diamond Oval in Kimberley generally favors the batters, with the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat. However, pacers can generate some bounce off the track, keeping the batsmen on their toes. A score of 175 is expected to be par at the venue.

Today’s NCH vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the wicketkeeping gloves, there are few better players than Ryan Rickelton. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter makes him a convincing choice for your fantasy team. Rickelton scored a brilliant half-century in the opening CSA T20 Cup fixture against Western Province and could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your NCH vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

E Jones is known to bide his time in the middle before unleashing the big shots. And it’s hard to stop him once he gets going. In addition to scoring 34 runs in the first match, Jones contributed with the ball as well, picking up a wicket.

All-rounder

All-rounders are extremely crucial in the T20 format and Sisanda Magala has been at the top of his game lately. He scored 23 runs and took a wicket in the first CSA T20 Cup match.

Bowler

M Siboto’s bowling could prove to be a major cause of concern for the opposition. He’s in excellent form, managing an astounding four-wicket haul in the previous game.

Top 5 best players to pick in NCH vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

M Siboto (LIO) – 112 points

R Rickelton (LIO) – 88 points

E Jones (NCH) – 84 points

S Magala (LIO) – 58 points

J Vandiar (NCH) – 56 points

Important stats for NCH vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

M Siboto: 4 wickets

R Rickelton: 53 runs

E Jones: 34 runs and 1 wicket

S Magala: 23 runs and 1 wicket

J Vandiar: 36 runs

NCH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Cup)

NCH vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Rickelton, E Jones, J Vandiar, Q Adams, D Hendricks, S Magala, A Swanepoel, E Kemm, M Siboto, J van-Dyk, T Ntull

Captain: R Rickelton. Vice-captain: M Siboto

NCH vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Rickelton, E Jones, J Vandiar, Q Adams, K Rapulana, S Magala, A Swanepoel, E Kemm, M Siboto, J van-Dyk, T Ntull

Captain: S Magala. Vice-captain: E Jones

