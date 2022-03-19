ND vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2021-22, Match 16

Northern Districts (ND) will take on Auckland Aces (AA) in the 16th match of the Plunket Shield 2021-22 at the Cobham Oval in Whangarei on Sunday.

Northern Districts are second in the points table, having won three of their five games thus far. They will have to punch above their weight to get a result against table-toppers Auckland Aces, though.

Auckland have won all four of their games and will look to continue their winning momentum against Northern Districts.

ND vs AA Probable Playing XIs

ND

Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter(c), Peter Bocock(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Brett Hampton, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Neil Wagner.

AA

George Worker, Sean Solia, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell(c), Ben Horne(w), Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Olly Pringle, Louis Delport, Ben Lister.

Match Details

Match: ND vs AA, Plunket Shield 2021-22, Match 16.

Date and Time: March 20-23, 2022; 3:00 AM IST.

Venue: Cobham Oval, Whangarei.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be conducive to batters. Bowlers could find some movement in the first few days, while spinners could be handy in the final few days of the game.

Today’s ND vs AA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Bocock is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role. He will hope for a strong performance in this game.

Batters

Jeet Raval hasn’t been at his best, but he is a top performer who is quite consistent. He has scored 279 runs in five games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Martin Guptill has plenty of experience and has been in great form for his team. He has amassed 325 runs in two games and will look for another impactful performance.

All-rounders

Sean Solia has done a decent job as an all-rounder thus far. He has scored 88 runs and has also collected two wickets.

Bowlers

Brett Randell has done a terrific job with the ball and is the highest wicket-taker this season. He has scalped 29 wickets in five games at an average of 14.4.

Five best players to pick in ND vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Martin Guptill (AA)

Jeet Raval (ND)

Sean Solia (AA)

Brett Randell (ND)

Colin de Grandhomme (ND).

Key stats for ND vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Martin Guptill: 325 runs

Jeet Raval: 279 runs

Sean Solia: 88 runs and 2 wickets

Brett Randell: 29 wickets.

ND vs AA Dream11 Prediction

ND vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Bocock, Jeet Raval, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, George Worker, Colin de Grandhomme, Sean Solia, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson.

Captain: Brett Randell. Vice-Captain: Martin Guptill.

ND vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Bocock, Jeet Raval, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, George Worker, Colin de Grandhomme, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson.

Captain: Jeet Raval. Vice-Captain: Colin de Grandhomme.

