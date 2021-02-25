ND vs CS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy Match – February 26th, 2021

Northern Districts will take on Central Stags in the 26th match of the Ford Trophy 2020/21, at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Northern Districts have failed to start their Ford Trophy season this year with winning momentum. They have lost both their matches in February, as a competitive Wellington side beat them by close margins on both occasions.

Central Stags have also started in a similar fashion, losing both their matches this year. Auckland Aces beat them by six wickets in the first match and followed it up with another 93-run victory.

As far as head-to-head is concerned, Northern Districts have won the last two contests between the sides.

Squads to choose from:

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin De Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell.

Central Stags

Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Christian Leopard, Brad Schmulian, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding, Seth Rance.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin De Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher.

Central Stags

George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox.

Match Details

Match: Northern Districts vs Central Stags, Match 26

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Date and Time: 26th February 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Park is known to suit the batsmen. The bounce is even and the ball comes on well to the bat. The boundaries are also small, which makes scoring easier. Both sides would identify 290 as par score at this venue.

ND vs CS Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ND vs CS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Jeet Raval, George Worker, Katene Clarke, Ross Taylor, Brett Hampton, Josh Clarkson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner

Captain: Brett Hampton, Vice-Captain: Josh Clarkson

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Jeet Raval, George Worker, Katene Clarke, Tom Bruce, Brett Hampton, Josh Clarkson, Colin de Grandhomme, Anurag Verma, Jayden Lennox, Joe Walker

Captain: George Worker, Vice-Captain: Jeet Raval