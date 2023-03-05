ND vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2023, Match 17

The 17th game of the Plunket Shield 2023 will see Northern Districts (ND) square off against Central Stags (CS) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (March 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ND vs CS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Central Stags have won two of their last four games, while Northern Districts have won one of their last five. Northern Districts will give it their all to win the game, but Central Stags are expected to prevail.

ND vs CS Match Details

The 17th game of the Plunket Shield 2023 will be played on March 5 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at 3:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ND vs CS, Match 17

Date and Time: March 5, 2023; 3:00 am IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams could prefer to chase. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thriller. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your fantasy team accordingly.

ND vs CS Form Guide

ND - Won one of their last five games

CS - Won two of their last four games

ND vs CS Probable Playing XIs

ND

No injury update

Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter (c), Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Scott Kuggeleijn

CS

No injury update

Will Young, Curtis Heaphy, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Raymond Toole, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox

ND vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Seifert

Seifert is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. D Cleaver is another good pick.

Batters

B Popli

T Bruce and Popli are the two best batter picks. H Cooper played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

D Bracewell

K Clarke and Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C de Grandhomme is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Fisher

The top bowler picks are B Randell and Fisher. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. B Tickner is another good pick.

ND vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

B Popli

Popli bats in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial innings here.. He smashed 202 runs against Wellington Firebirds.

D Bracewell

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Bracewell the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and bowls his overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams too. He scored 17 runs and took six wickets against Auckland Aces.

Five Must-Picks for ND vs CS, Match 17

T Bruce

B Popli

D Bracewell

M Fisher

T Seifert

Northern Districts vs Central Stags Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Districts vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Seifert

Batters: B Popli, T Bruce, H Cooper, W Young, J Raval

All-rounders: K Clarke, D Bracewell

Bowlers: M Fisher, B Randell, B Tickner

Northern Districts vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Seifert

Batters: B Popli, T Bruce, H Cooper, W Young

All-rounders: C de Grandhomme, D Bracewell

Bowlers: M Fisher, B Randell, B Tickner, N Wagner

