ND vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy Match – Feb 28, 2021

Northern Districts will lock horns with Central Stags in the 29th Match of the Ford Trophy at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Northern Districts have been sensational in this tournament so far. They have notched up five wins in nine games. The Districts are placed at the second position in the points table. They, however, lost their previous match to Central Stags as they managed to put up only 194 runs on the board and could not defend it.

The Joe Carter-led side will be determined to win this match and exact revenge for the defeat in their last game. A win in this match will also confirm their spot in the preliminary finals, whereas, with a loss, they will have to depend on the outcome of other matches.

Central Stags, on the other hand, have struggled in this tournament as they have managed to win only two of their nine games. The Stags find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table.

But in the previous match against Northern Districts, they could register a convincing victory. The Stags quickly chased down the target of 195 runs with 6 wickets and 93 balls to spare. They are already out of the finals race and only have pride to play for in their last game of the tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Matthew Fisher and Frederick Walker

Central Stags

George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, and Raymond Toole

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (C), BJ Watling (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Brett Randell

Central Stags

George Worker, Dane Cleaver (WK), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox

Match Details

Match: Northern Districts vs Central Stags, Match 29

Date: 28th February 2021, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The track at the Seddon Park is a decent one to bat with an average 1st innings score of 267 runs. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will enjoy playing shots on the upside.

The bowlers will have to be cautious of their line and length on this ground with smaller boundaries. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played on this ground. So, the captain winning the toss will like to bat first.

ND vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BJ Watling, Will Young, George Worker, Ross Taylor, Jeet Raval, Josh Clarkson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brett Randell

Captain: Josh Clarkson Vice-Captain: BJ Watling

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BJ Watling, Katene Clarke, George Worker, Ross Taylor, Jeet Raval, Josh Clarkson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Anurag Verma

Captain: Brett Hampton Vice-Captain: Jeet Raval