ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield, Match 23

Northern Districts (ND) will take on Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the 23rd match of the Plunket Shield 2021-22 at the Cobham Oval Stadium in Whangarei on Wednesday.

The Northern District's season has gone well so far. With three wins from six matches, they are in third place in the points table.

In their head-to-head matches, Northern Districts have an upper hand with 10 wins in 20 matches, with three games ending in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Wellington Firebirds are having a terrible season, having won only one of their seven games. They have nothing to lose and will only play for pride.

ND vs WF Probable Playing XIs

ND XI

Bharat Popli, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner, Joe Walker, Frederick Walker

WF XI

Rachin Ravindra, Devan Vishvaka, Troy Johnson, Jakob Bhula, Tim Robinson, Tom Blundell (c & wk), Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, Ian McPeake

Match Details

Match: ND vs WF, Plunket Shield 2021-22, Match 23.

Date and Time: 06 April 2022; 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cobham Oval Stadium, Whangarei.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cobham Oval is usually well-balanced. Pacers may benefit from the surface at first, but batters will enjoy it once they get used to it. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today's ND vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Blundell: Blundell is a solid batter who bats in the middle of the order. He scored 53 runs in his previous game, so a big score in this match is expected of him.

Batters

Jeet Raval: He is the seventh-highest run-scorer so far in the tournament. He has scored 491 runs at an average of 44.67 in six games. Raval should be a good addition to your ND vs WF Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Rachin Ravindra: Ravindra, Wellington's best all-rounder, has the ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 92 runs and taken four wickets in the last two games.

Bowlers

Brett Randell: Randell is spewing fire with the ball, and facing him won't be easy for Wellington's batters. With 31 wickets in just six matches, he is the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

3 best players to pick in ND vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Neil Wagner (ND) - 120 points.

Joe Carter (ND) - 315 points.

Kristian Clarke (ND) - 233 points.

Key stats for ND vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Troy Johnson - 345 runs in four games; batting average: 57.50.

Nathan Smith – 24 wickets in seven games; bowling average: 21.29.

Joe Walker - 18 wickets in six games; bowling average: 19.28.

ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction (Plunket Shield 2021-22)

ND vs WF Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Bocock, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, Joe Walker, Peter Younghusband, Katene Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Nathan Smith.

Captain: Jeet Raval. Vice-captain: Joe Walker.

ND vs WF Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Joe Walker, Neil Wagner, Katene Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Nathan Smith

Captain: Brett Randell. Vice-captain: Joe Carter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee