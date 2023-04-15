NDC vs AJH Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 match - April 15, 2023

Nadim Cricket Club (NDC) and Ajman Heroes (AJH) are set to face each other in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 2023 on Saturday, April 15. The NDC vs AJH match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams will take part in the second of Saturday’s doubleheader after the Colatta Chocolates and Valley Boys play the first game. The match will be played under the lights and a high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for NDC vs AJH. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Sagar Kalyan (AJH) – 8 credits

Sagar Kalyan is among the most popular choices for the NDC vs AJH match. Hence, you should also pick him for the upcoming game. Kayan has been picked by more than 95 percent of the Dream 11 users.

Most importantly, nearly 50 percent of the users have made him the captain and over 13 percent have made him the vice-captain.

#2 Adnan Arif (AJH) – 7.5 credits

Adnan Arif is another popular player who can either be made the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming NDC vs AJH match. He is registered in the batter’s category at 7 credits. Nearly 30 percent of the users have made him the vice-captain and around 7.5 percent of the users have made Arif the captain.

#1 Jeevan Gangadharan (AJH) – 8.5 credits

Jeevan Gangadharan is registered in the all-rounder’s category at 8.5 credits. He is one of the most popular players and you should pick him for the NDC vs AJH match.

More than 14 percent of the Dream 11 users have made him the skipper and nearly 10 percent made him the vice-captain. He can be a useful addition to your team for the upcoming match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's NDC vs AJH Dream11 contest? Sagar Kalyan Adnan Arif 0 votes