NDC vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023, Match 4

The fourth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will see the Nadim Cricket Club (NDC) square off against the Ajman Heroes (AJH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, April 16. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NDC vs AJH Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

This will be the first match for both teams in the tournament. They will look to start off on a positive note with a win in this match.

NDC vs AJH Match Details

The fourth game of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on April 16 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, commencing from 1.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NDM vs AJH, Match 4

Date and Time: April 16, 2023, 1.00 am IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

NDC vs AJH, Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be good for batting. While batters will enjoy playing on this surface, spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

NDC vs AJH Probable Playing XIs

NDC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NDC Probable Playing XI

A Rehman, M Wasif, R Shah, M Altaf, N Nadim, Z Ameer, W Ahmed, M Zohaib-Ghafoor, F Faisal, H Airf, and I Hussain.

AJH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AJH Probable Playing XI

K Shah, R Chopra, S Kalyan, N Aziz, A Arif, F Baig, J Gangadharan, A ul Malik, M Sameer Chand, M Qasim Khan, Z Gujjar, and A Sangwan.

NDC vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rehman

Rehman is an explosive opener and is also a very good wicketkeeper. He will be the best choice from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

S Kalyan

Kalyan is a stable top-order batter. He can anchor the innings and score runs on a consistent basis. Kalyan will be a good choice from the batters section.

All-rounder

J Gangadharan

Gangadharan is a very good and effective all-rounder. He can impact the match in both innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

F Faisal

Faisal is an effective bowler who can pick up wickets at crucial stages. He will be a good pick for the match.

NDC vs AJH match captain and vice-captain choices

J Gangadharan

Gangadharan can be a very important player for his team with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Z Ameer

Ameer has the ability to score valuable runs and also pick up important wickets. Ameer can give points in both innings of the match and that makes him a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NDC vs AJH, Match 4

A Rehman

S Kalyan

J Gangadharan

Z Ameer

F Faisal

NDC vs AJH Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. But as the match progresses, the spinners will come into play and that makes batters and spinners the most valuable picks for the match.

NDC vs AJH Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Head-to-head Team

NDC vs AJH Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: K Shah, A Rehman

Batters: N Aziz, S Kalyan, M Wasif

All-rounders: A ul Mulk, J Gangadharan, Z Ameer

Bowlers: F Faisal, I Hussain, M Sameer

NDC vs AJH Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Grand League Team

NDC vs AJH Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: K Shah, A Rehman

Batters: N Aziz, S Kalyan, M Wasif

All-rounders: A ul Mulk, J Gangadharan, Z Ameer

Bowlers: F Faisal, I Hussain, M Sameer

