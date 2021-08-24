NED-A vs DEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 matches - August 24th, 2021

The Netherlands A will take on Denmark in a couple of T20s at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen, in the Netherlands on Tuesday, 24 August 2021.

The Dutch side played a T20I Tri-series involving Malaysia and Nepal earlier this year. They made it to the final, where they eventually lost to Nepal. They have played a lot of cricket this year and their players are in good touch. The hosts will be favorites to win these games.

Denmark are also coming off a T20I series win recently over Sweden, where they won by a 2-1 margin. They will look to carry this momentum as they face the Netherlands A.

Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming T20 fixtures between Netherlands A and Denmark.

#3 Taranjit Bharaj (Denmark)

Taranjit Bharaj top-scored with the bat for Denmark in their three-match T20I series against Sweden. He scored 118 runs from three games. In the third T20I, he scored an unbeaten 63 off just 46 deliveries, striking at 137, following up a 43 in the first game. Taranjit will be vital with the bat and a crucial pick for your Dream11 team as well.

#2 Max O'Dowd (Netherlands A)

Max O'Dowd scores a century against Nepal

Netherlands opening batsman Max O’Dowd has been in fine form this year. The right-handed opener has over 1000 runs in T20s. He is vastly experienced and is a vital cog in the Dutch setup. Max O’Dowd will once again be expected to fire at the top and take his team off to a good start.

#1 Ben Cooper (Netherlands A)

Just as Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper is another batsman who has been around the Netherlands circuit for a long time now. The right-handed middle-order batsman holds the key to their batting. Cooper carries a lot of experience under his belt, having scored over 1400 T20 runs. He will certainly be one of the mainstays in the batting line-up and is a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra