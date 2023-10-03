NED vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup Warm-Up Matches, 9th ODI

The 9th ODI match of the ICC Men's World Cup Warm-Up matches will see Netherlands (NED) squaring off against India (IND) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NED vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Netherlands ended their qualifier journey as runner-up. India, on the other hand, recently concluded the Asia Cup 2023 as the champion. They will try their best to find their best XI before the CWC.

Netherlands will give it their all to win the match, but India are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NED vs IND Match Details

The 9th ODI match of the ICC Men's World Cup Warm-Up Matches will be played on October 3 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED vs IND, 9th ODI

Date and Time: 3rd October 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this Pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between India and Sri Lanka, where a total of 463 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

NED vs IND Form Guide

NED - N/R

IND - N/R

NED vs IND Probable Playing XI

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

Colin Ackermann, MP O'Dowd, B de Leede, Vikramjit Singh (c), R van der Merwe, K Klein, S Edwards (wk), A Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, P van Meekeren

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

NED vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring today. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Edwards is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Kohli

S Gill and V Kohli are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Sharma played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Jadeja

R Jadeja and H Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B De Leede is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Siraj

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Yadav and M Siraj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Bumrah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NED vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

V kohli is back in his prime form. In this form, ignoring him as captain may not be the best option. The last time he played on this pitch against Sri Lanka, he won the Man of the Match award for his superb performance of 166 runs.

S Gill

Since the pitch is expected to assist Indian batters, you can make S Gill the captain of your team. He is too good a player to not score on this pitch.

5 Must-Picks for NED vs IND, 9th ODI

S Gill

R Jadeja

V Kohli

J Bumrah

KL Rahul

Netherlands vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be green, it is advisable to pick a good number of pacers. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Netherlands vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: V Kohli (vc), S Gill (c), R Sharma

All-rounders: H Pandya, R Jadeja, B De Leede

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Siraj, K Yadav, L Van Beek

Netherlands vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, S Edwards

Batters: V Kohli (c), S Gill, S Iyer

All-rounders: R Jadeja, B De Leede

Bowlers: J Bumrah (vc), M Siraj, K Yadav, R Van Der Merwe