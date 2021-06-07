NED vs IRE 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Ireland

The Netherlands and Ireland face off at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd on June 7 in the third and final ODI, with the series currently hanging on a knife edge at 1-1.

The Netherlands pulled off a massive upset in the 1st ODI as they defended a sub-200 score against a mighty Irish batting lineup. But familiar batting woes troubled the hosts in the 2nd ODI, with their bowling attack unable to compensate like they did in the series opener.

With momentum against them, the Netherlands will have to play out of their skins to clinch this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Ireland.

Netherlands' squad: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edward, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Ireland's squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Ireland.

#3 Andrew Balbirnie (Ireland)

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

After scores of 126, 2*, 5 and 85* in the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Over Cup last month, Andrew Balbirnie seemed set to lead his team from the front in the series against the Netherlands. After a failure in the 1st ODI, the Ireland captain adjusted well in the next game to score a calm unbeaten 63 in a tricky run-chase.

Balbirnie played himself back into form, eating up 127 balls for his runs and spending 160 minutes at the crease. But that was the need of the hour and his display serves as a welcome sign ahead of the series decider, especially with former skipper William Porterfield struggling at the top of the order.

Balbirnie is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Ireland.

#2 Pieter Seelaar (Netherlands)

Pieter Seelaar

Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar was the orchestrator of his team's win in the 1st ODI, as he brought himself on at the death to claim two wickets and three overall.

Seelaar didn't contribute much in the second game and hasn't fired with the bat, but he remains his team's most important player. The all-rounder is due a good knock, and with the pitch in Utrecht slowing down, he will play a crucial role in the bowling department as well.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between the Netherlands and Ireland, Seelaar could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Paul Stirling (Ireland)

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

Paul Stirling has been the star of the show of the series between Ireland and the Netherlands so far.

With fifties in both games and an overall total of 127 runs, Stirling has been a class apart on a pitch that hasn't been favorable to the batsmen. He took his time in the 1st ODI, but showed his attacking instincts in the previous game by being one of two players with a strike rate of over 80.

Stirling is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between the Netherlands and Ireland.

