NED vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 56

The 56th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Netherlands (NED) squaring off against Namibia (NAM) at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia on Friday, March 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NED vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Netherlands have won seven of their last thirteen matches of the season. Their last match against Canada was abandoned due to rain. Namibia, on the other hand, have won six of their last sixteen matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of 3 head-to-head matches. Netherlands have won 2 matches and Namibia have won only one match.

NED vs NAM Match Details

The 56th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on March 7 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED vs NAM, 56th Match

Date and Time: 7th March 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Sports Club, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

NED vs NAM Form Guide

NED - Won 8 of their last 13 matches

NAM - Won 6 of their last 16 matches

NED vs NAM Probable Playing XI

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Noah Croes, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan-Izak de Villiers

NED vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Edwards

S Edwards is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 268 runs in the last twelve matches. Z Green is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Merwe

G Merwe and M O'Dowd are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. G Merwe is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 408 runs and taken 25 wickets in the last sixteen matches. J Frylinck is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

C Ackermann

B de Leede and C Ackermann are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. C Ackermann will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets and smashed 24 runs in the last two matches. J Nicol is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Klein

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Scholtz and K Klein. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. B Scholtz has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 26 wickets and smashed 111 runs in the last sixteen matches. P Van Meekeren is another good bowler for today's match.

NED vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

G Merwe

G Merwe is the most crucial pick from Namibia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 408 runs and taken 25 wickets in the last sixteen matches.

B Scholtz

B Scholtz is one of the most crucial picks from the Namibia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 26 wickets and smashed 111 runs in the last sixteen matches.

5 Must-Picks for NED vs NAM, 56th Match

B de Leede

C Ackermann

B Scholtz

J Nicol

G Merwe

Netherlands vs Namibia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Netherlands vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Batters: G Merwe, M O'Dowd

All-rounders: J Smit, J Nicol, C Ackermann, B de Leede

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Klein, P Van Meekeren, A Dutt

Netherlands vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Batters: G Merwe, M O'Dowd

All-rounders: J Nicol, C Ackermann, B de Leede

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Klein, P Van Meekeren, A Dutt, F Trumpelmann

