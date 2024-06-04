NED vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 4, 2024  

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 04, 2024 11:00 IST
Australia v Netherlands: Warm Up - ICC Men
Australia v Netherlands: Warm Up - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Netherlands (NED) and Nepal (NEP) will face off in a Group D clash of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 4. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

The Dutch did brilliantly in the ODI World Cup in 2023 and hence, expectations are high from them. Although they do not have Colin Ackermann and Roelof van der Merwe, they are still a strong unit. Nepal will go into the match as underdogs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NED vs NEP game:

#3 Bas de Leede (NED) – 8.5 credits

Warwickshire v Durham - Vitality County Championship
Warwickshire v Durham - Vitality County Championship

Bas de Leede has been a key component of the Dutch setup and hence, should be picked in NED vs NEP Dream11 teams for the next game. He was one of their top performers in the ODI World Cup last year on Indian soil.

also-read-trending Trending

In 34 T20Is until now, de Leede has scored 677 runs at an average of 30.77. He has also taken 30 wickets at an economy rate of 8.31.

#2 Logan van Beek (NED) – 8 credits

T20 Super Smash - Wellington Firebirds v Otago Volts
T20 Super Smash - Wellington Firebirds v Otago Volts

Logan van Beek has been an effective cricketer in T20Is for the Netherlands. In 158 T20 matches in his career, he has picked up 160 wickets with three four-wicket hauls. For the Dutch, he has taken 29 wickets.

The 33-year-old can also strike the ball a long distance as he showed in the Super Over of one of the ODI World Cup Qualifier matches last year against the West Indies.

#1 Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP) – 8 credits

India v Nepal - Asia Cup
India v Nepal - Asia Cup

Dipendra Singh Airee needs to play a crucial role if Nepal are to beat the Netherlands. Airee holds the record for the fastest fifty in T20Is off nine balls after he went past Yuvraj Singh last year.

He also features in the list of batters to have hit six sixes in an over in T20Is. Apart from scoring 1626 runs from 64 T20Is, Airee has also taken 37 wickets.

