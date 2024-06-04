NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7

The 7th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see the Netherlands (NED) squaring off against Nepal (NEP) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Tuesday, June 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year has finally started. Both teams are playing their first T20 World Cup match. Netherlands played two warm-up matches, one of which was abandoned due to rain while they won the other one against Sri Lanka by 20 runs. Nepal, too, played two warm-up matches, one of which was abandoned due to rain while they lost the other one to Canada by 63 runs.

These two squads have played a total of 12 head-to-head T20I matches. Netherlands have won six while Nepal have won five matches. One match ended in no result.

NED vs NEP Match Details

The 7th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 4 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED vs NEP, 7th Match

Date and Time: June 4, 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match, with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20 match here was the warm-up match between Canada and the USA, where a total of 391 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

NED vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

NED - N/R W L L L

NEP - N/R L L L W

NED vs NEP Probable Playing XI

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif-Sheikh (wk), Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Gulshan Jha, KC Karan, Sagar Dhakal, Abhinash Bohara, Sompal Kami

NED vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Asif Sheikh

Asif Sheikh is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and is a sensible batter who plays according to the situation. He played an innings of 22 runs in the warm-up match. Scot Edwards is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Rohit Kumar Paudel

Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Kumar Paudel are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Paudel will lead the team and bat in the top order. He will also bowl a few overs if required. Max O'Dowd is another good pick for today's match, who smashed 20 runs in just nine balls in the warm-up match.

All-rounders

Bas de Leede

Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. They are the most crucial picks from the Netherlands for today's match. Bas de Leede will bat in the top order and complete his quota of four overs. Dipendra Singh Airee is another good all-rounder who will bat in the top order and complete his quota of four overs.

Bowlers

Paul van Meekeren

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Paul van Meekeren and Abhinash Bohara. Bohara is in exceptional form as he is taking wickets in almost every match. He took two wickets in the warm-up match against Canada. Sompal Kami and Aryan Dutt are other good bowlers for today's match.

NED vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede is one of the most crucial and experienced players for the Netherlands. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of four overs. He has smashed 677 runs and taken 30 wickets in 34 T20I matches.

Dipendra Singh Airee

Dipendra Singh Airee is one of the best players for Nepal who will not only complete his quota of four overs, but will also be batting in the middle order. He has smashed 1626 runs and taken 37 wickets in 64 T20I matches.

5 Must-Picks for NED vs NEP, 7th Match

Bas de Leede

Logan van Beek

Dipendra Singh Airee

Rohit Kumar Paudel

Paul van Meekeren

Netherlands vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Netherlands vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh, S Edwards

Batters: M O'Dowd, R Kumar Paudel, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: L van Beek, B de Leede, D Singh Airee

Bowlers: P van Meekeren, A Bohara, S Kami

Netherlands vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: R Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: L van Beek, B de Leede, D Singh Airee, K Karan

Bowlers: P van Meekeren, A Bohara, S Kami, A Dutt, V Kingma

