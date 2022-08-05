NED vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I - August 5, 2022

Netherlands (NED) and New Zealand (NZ) will square off in the second and final T20I of their two-match series on Friday, August 5, at the Hague. New Zealand lead the series 1-0.

The visitors won the first game by 16 runs in a low-scoring affair. Batting first, they managed a total of 148-7 in their 20 overs. In response, Netherlands came close, courtesy of a fighting half-century from Bas de Leede. However, he did not get enough support from the other batters as the hosts fell short by 16 runs.

New Zealand will now look to seal the series here, but the hosts will have other ideas as they seek to level proceedings. On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this game:

#3 Bas de Leede (NED)

Bas de Leede top-scored for Netherlands in the first game. He made 66 off 53 deliveries, hitting five fours and two sixes to keep his team in the run chase. With wickets falling at the other end, it was a quality knock under pressure.

The 22-year-old has notched up 464 runs in 22 T20Is at an average of 30.93. He is also useful with the ball, picking up 13 wickets. The hosts will expect a good all-round performance from him once again.

#2 Ish Sodhi (NZ)

England vs New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is in fine form with the ball for New Zealand. He was their leading wicket-taker in the T20I series against Scotland, picking up five wickets in two games. Sodhi returned figures of 1-19 from his three overs against Netherlands in the first game.

The 29-year-old has 95 wickets in 72 games in the format at an average of 20.88, strike rate of 15.6 and economy rate of 7.98.

#1 Martin Guptill (NZ)

England vs NZ - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Martin Guptill has been an ever-reliable batter for New Zealand, who has invariably come good. Guptill top-scored in the first game with a 36-ball 45, holding the fort at one end as his team lost wickets from the other.

He has been a prolific run-getter in T20I cricket, scoring 3444 runs in 117 games at an average of 32.49 and a decent strike rate of 136.23. Guptill is a vital cog in the NZ set-up and is expected to fire with the willow in this game.

