NED vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The Netherlands will take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at the Sportpark Westvliet in Hague on Friday (August 5).

New Zealand were too strong to overcome for the Netherlands in the first match. The hosts slumped to a 16-run defeat and will be looking to square things off in the second and final T20I of the series.

Batting first, the Blackcaps didn’t exactly get off to the best start. Martin Guptill single-handedly carried the innings, scoring 45 off 36. In the lower order, Jimmy Neesham (32 off 17) and Ish Sodhi (19 off 10) stitched together a decent partnership as the visitors ended up with a score of 148/7. Shariz Ahmed, who got rid of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips and bowled at an economy rate of 5.00, was the pick among the bowlers for the hosts.

The Netherlands got off to a terrible start and got reduced to 15/3 inside the first four overs. However, Bas de Leede offered some resistance, scoring 66 off 53 balls. That didn’t prove to be enough as wickets kept falling around him, with Blair Tickner and Ben Sears taking seven wickets combined. The hosts eventually got bundled out for 132.

NED vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner

Match Details

NED vs NZ, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: August 05, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague

Pitch Report

The first match between the two sides on this track proved to be a low-scoring encounter. However, that could be attributed to the failure of their respective batting units as the pitch is decent to bat on.

Batters will once again try to bide their time before trying to play fancy strokes while there’s ample turn on offer, which should bring spinners into the equation during the middle overs. A score of 170 could prove to be par in the second match.

Today’s NED vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards is a pretty good choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He showed a lot of authority in his innings in the first match but was unfortunate to get dismissed after scoring 20 runs. He will be looking to convert his positive start into a big knock.

Batters

Martin Guptill showed his extreme experience and tackled the Netherlands bowlers extremely well even though the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals. He scored 45 runs off 36 deliveries and his innings included four boundaries and a six.

All-rounders

Bas de Leede is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in good form. He seems to be getting better with every match and was the top scorer for his side in the first match, scoring a hard-fought 66 runs at a strike rate of 124.52. He also bowled two overs at an economy rate of 6.50 but failed to pick up a wicket.

Jimmy Neesham has also been in marvelous form and could provide the X factor in this match. When he came out to bat, the Kiwis were struggling at 85 for 4. Neesham slammed two boundaries and two sixes in quick succession to hit 32 runs and provide impetus for a final flourish.

Bowlers

Blair Tickner was the most effective bowler for New Zealand in the opening match. He picked up four wickets, including Bas de Leede’s dismissal, and bowled at a stringent economy rate of 7.71.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Blair Tickner (NZ) – 120 points

Bas de Leede (NED) – 105 points

Shariz Ahmed (NED) – 72 points

Martin Guptill (NZ) – 71 points

Ish Sodhi (NZ) – 63 points

Important stats for NED vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Blair Tickner: Four wickets

Bas de Leede: 66 runs

Shariz Ahmed: Two wickets

Martin Guptill: 45 runs

Ish Sodhi: 19 runs and one wicket

NED vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

NED vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Scott Edwards, Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Jimmy Neesham, Blair Tickner, Shariz Ahmed, Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek

Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-Captain: Bas de Leede

NED vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Edwards, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Jimmy Neesham, Blair Tickner, Shariz Ahmed, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Blair Tickner, Vice-Captain: Jimmy Neesham

