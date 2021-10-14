NED vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Oman (OMN) will take on the Netherlands (NED) in the eighth warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground 2 in Dubai on Thursday.

Oman had a good start to their warm-up schedule with a big win over Namibia. However, they will be keen to keep it going against a strong Netherlands side who faltered to Scotland's spin-twins in their opening warm-up match. With both sides eager to gain momentum and form ahead of the all-important ICC T20 World Cup 2021, a cracking contest beckons in Dubai.

NED vs OMN Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelar (c), Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan ten Doeschate, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren

OMN XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali and Bilal Khan

Match Details

NED vs OMN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 8

Date and Time: 13th October 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the pacers. There should be some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, for whom there isn't any room for error. The pitch is likely to get slower as the game progresses, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s NED vs OMN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Although Scott Edwards didn't get a big one in his previous outing against Scotland, he is one of the Netherlands' better batters in this format. Blessed with attacking strokeplay, Edwards should get the nod over Naseem Khushi in your NED vs OMN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh has blown hot and cold since his big hundred against Nepal a few weeks ago. Known for his big-hitting ability at the top of the order, Jatinder is surely one to watch out for in today's game.

All-rounder

Khawar Ali: Although Khawar Ali didn't bat in the previous warm-up, he had a productive outing with the ball with two wickets to his name. Given his experience and form, Khawar Ali should have a good outing on a pitch that should favor him.

Bowler

Bilal Khan: Bilal Khan is one of Oman's best bowlers, with his left-arm pace proving handy in both the powerplay and death overs. Although Bilal hasn't picked up many wickets lately, he should come up with a better performance against the Netherlands in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Aqib Ilyas (OMN)

Ryan ten Doeschate (NED)

Max O'Dowd (NED)

Important stats for NED vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood - 547 runs and 18 wickets in 30 T20Is

Ryan ten Doeschate - 533 runs in 22 T20I innings, Bat Average: 44.42

Roelof van der Merwe - 54 wickets in 42 T20I matches, Economy: 6.29

NED vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today

NED vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Edwards, B Cooper, M O'Dowd, J Singh, A Ilyas, R van der Merwe, R ten Doeschate, K Ali, P van Meekeren, B Khan and F Klaassen

Captain: M O'Dowd. Vice-captain: A Ilyas

NED vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Edwards, M O'Dowd, J Singh, A Ilyas, R van der Merwe, R ten Doeschate, C Ackermann, Z Maqsood, P van Meekeren, B Khan and F Klaassen

Captain: C Ackermann. Vice-captain: A Ilyas

Edited by Samya Majumdar