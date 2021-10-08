NED XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2021, Eliminator 3

Netherlands XI will take on Spain in the third eliminator of the ECC T10 2021 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Netherlands XI have won 10 of their 15 matches this season. Meanwhile, their opponents, Spain, have won just eight of their 15 games in the competition. The two sides have collided once before. On that occasion, Netherlands XI beat Spain by 90 runs.

NED XI vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Ratha Alphonse (wk), Olivier Elenbaas, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Viv Kingma, Aryan Dutt

SPA XI

Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed (wk), Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Kuldeep Lal, Zulqarnain Haider, Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja

Match Details

AUT vs SPA, ECC T10 2021, Eliminator 3

Date and Time: 08th October, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at Cartama Oval is expected to favor the batters. The boundaries are smaller and batters will be able to smash plenty of boundaries if they time their shots well. Bowlers will struggle with their lines on this wicket.

Today’s NED XI vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahmed has been in wonderful form with the bat and he will be expected to add a lot of points to your Dream11 Fantasy Side as wicketkeeper-batter.

Batters

H Saleem is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He has amassed 389 runs so far.

All-rounders

C Floyd is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your NED XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 351 runs and has also picked up 21 wickets.

S Braat can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has scored 173 runs in the competition and has also scalped 18 wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

R Klein will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped 16 wickets in the competition!

Top 5 best players to pick in NED XI vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

C Floyd (NED XI) – 1278 points

S Braat (NED XI) – 976 points

R Klein (NED XI) – 878 points

H Saleem (SPA) – 724 points

A Mehmood (SPA) – 710 points

Important stats for NED XI vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

C Floyd: 351 runs and 21 wickets

S Braat: 173 runs and 18 wickets

R Klein: 16 wickets

H Saleem: 389 runs

A Mehmood: 55 runs and 16 wickets

NED XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today

NED XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, H Saleem, B Gorlee, J Perman, M Ahmad, C Floyd, S Braat, A Mehmood, R Klein, Z Haider, R Panchal

Captain: C Floyd, Vice-Captain: A Mehmood

NED XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, H Saleem, B Gorlee, M Ahmad, C Floyd, S Braat, A Mehmood, R Klein, Z Haider, R Panchal, V Kingma

Captain: R Klein, Vice-Captain: S Braat

Edited by Diptanil Roy