NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Match 2

Match 2 of the European Cricket Championship 2021 has Netherlands XI (NED-XI) taking on Spain (SPA) at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Netherlands XI are back in ECC action as they resume their campaign against a strong Spain team. The Dutch didn't lose a game in the group stage with the likes of Clayton Floyd and Seb Braat starring for them with the bat and ball. However, Spain aren't pushovers by any means and should make life difficult for Braat and co. in what should be a great game of cricket at the Cartama Oval.

NED-XI vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

NED-XI XI

Victor Lubbers, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Seb Braat (c), Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Navjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian de Mey, Max Hoornweg and Ryan Klein

SPA XI

Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Chris Mills (c), Yasir Ali, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider, Raja Adeel and Atif Mehmood

Match Details

NED-XI vs SPA, European Cricket Championship Match 2

Date and Time: 4th October 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Cartama Oval with little help on offer for the pacers. The batters will look to attack from ball one with the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, with the batters likely to target them in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 110 being par at this venue.

Today’s NED XI vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Although Awais Ahmed has been fairly consistent at the top of the Spanish batting unit, he hasn't been able to get a big score. Explosive with the bat and handy with the gloves behind the stumps, Ahmed should get the nod to feature in your NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Musa Ahmad: Musa Ahmad was one of the Netherlands' best batters in the league phase, managing a few scores of over 30 in the process. However, Musa is well and truly capable of much more with the bat and should be one to watch out for in this match and the tournament itself.

All-rounder

Clayton Floyd: Clayton Floyd has been the Netherlands' go-to player with bat and ball, with the all-rounder even scoring the first ever T10 international hundred in the group stage. With his ability to impact the game with both bat and ball, he is a must-have in your NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Zulqarnain Haider: Zulqarnain Haider has been one of Spain's best bowlers, with the medium pacer picking up wickets at crucial junctures for the home side. With his death bowling skills bound to come in handy, he should pick up a wicket or two in the game against the Dutch.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED XI vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd (NED XI) - 813 points

Seb Braat (NED XI) - 621 points

Kuldeep Lal (SPA) - 634 points

Important Stats for NED XI vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd: 245 runs and 12 wickets in 10 ECC 2021 matches

Hamza Saleem: 226 runs in 10 ECC 2021 matches

Thomas Vine: 14 wickets in 8 ECC 2021 matches

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, M Ahmad, H Saleem, Y Ali, C Floyd, K Lal, S Braat, P Hennessy, J de Mey, Z Haider and V Kingma

Captain: C Floyd. Vice-captain: K Lal

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, M Ahmad, H Saleem, B Gorlee, C Floyd, K Lal, S Braat, C Mills, J de Mey, Z Haider and V Kingma

Captain: C Floyd. Vice-captain: M Ahmad

