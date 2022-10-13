NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Championship Week, Match 18

Netherlands XI (NED-XI) will lock horns with Spain (SPA) in the 18th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on October 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Netherlands XI have won four out of their six matches and are second in the points table. Spain, on the other hand, have won all six of their matches and are currently atop the standings.

The last time the two teams met, Spain defeated Netherlands XI by eight wickets.

NED-XI vs SPA Match Details

The 18th match of the European Cricket Championship will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday, October 13. The match is set to take place at 07:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED-XI vs SPA, European Cricket Championship, Championship Week, Match 18

Date and Time: 13th October 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

NED-XI vs SPA Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval generally favors batters and bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 121

Average second-innings score: 145

NED-XI vs SPA Form Guide (Previous Matches)

NED-XI: L-L-W-W-W

SPA: W-W-W-W-W

NED-XI vs SPA probable playing 11s for today’s match

NED-XI injury news

No major injury updates.

NED-XI Probable playing 11

Shirase Rasool, Asad Zulfiqar, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastian Braat, Ratha Alphonse, Olivier Elenbaas, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmed, Clayton Floyd, Udit Nashier.

SPA injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SPA Probable playing 11

Yasir Ali, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Lorne Burns, Hamza Saleem Dar, Prince Dhiman, Gurvinder Singh, Adam Alger, Christian Munoz-Mills, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine, Gaurang Mahyavanshi.

NED-XI vs SPA Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Asad Zulfiqar (11 matches, 157 runs, Strike rate: 203.89)

Asad has been in great touch with the bat, smashing 157 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 203.89. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Daniel Doyle-Calle (17 matches, 427 runs, Strike rate: 213.50)

Daniel has made a huge impact in the tournament with his performances. He has accumulated 427 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 213.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Clayton Floyd (16 matches, 230 runs and 25 wickets, Strike rate: 239.58 and Economy rate: 10.56)

Floyd has been phenomenal this season, especially on the bowling front. He is the highest wicket-taker with 25 scalps to his name. Floyd has also managed to score 230 runs in 16 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Kamran (15 matches, 23 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.72)

Kamran should be the pick of the lot from the bowlers' section, having taken 23 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 9.72.

NED-XI vs SPA match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Clayton Floyd

Floyd has been handy this season, scoring 230 runs and scalping 25 wickets in 16 matches.

Prince Dhiman

Prince has been sensational with both the bat and ball, smashing 216 runs while also taking 19 wickets in 16 matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Clayton Floyd 230 runs and 25 wickets in 16 matches Prince Dhiman 216 runs and 19 wickets in 16 matches Muhammad Kamran 23 wickets in 15 matches Daniel Doyle-Calle 427 runs in 17 matches Asad Zulfiqar 157 runs in 11 matches

NED-XI vs SPA match expert tips

Prince Dhiman could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the NED-XI vs SPA game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NED-XI vs SPA match, click here!

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Boris Gorlee, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Musa Nadeem Ahmed

All-rounders: Clayton Floyd (c), Prince Dhiman (vc), Yasir Ali, Ryan Klein

Bowlers: Sebastian Braat, Muhammad Kamran, Atif Muhammad

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Asad Zulfiqar

Batters: Boris Gorlee, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills

All-rounders: Clayton Floyd (c), Prince Dhiman, Yasir Ali, Saqib Zulfiqar

Bowlers: Sebastian Braat (vc), Muhammad Kamran, Vivian Kingma

