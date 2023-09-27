NEP vs MON Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Mens T20I, Match 1

The 1st match of the Asian Games Mens T20I will see Nepal (NEP) squaring off against Mongolia (MON) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Wednesday, September 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs MON Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Nepal have various in-form players and played exceptionally well in the last match against India. Mongolia, on the other hand, do not have enough international experience under their belt.

Mongolia will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NEP vs MON Match Details

The 1st match of the Asian Games Mens T20I will be played on September 27 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs MON, Match 1

Date and Time: 27th September 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this Pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

NEP vs MON Form Guide

NEP - Will be playing their first match

MON - Will be Playing their first match

NEP vs MON Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel ©, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Karan K, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

MON Playing XI

No injury updates

Tsendsuren Ariuntsetseg ©, Gansuk Anujin, Uuganbayar Anujin, Bat-Amgalan Bulganchimeg, Mendbayaar Enkhzul, Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd, Batjargal Ichinkhorloo, Enkhbold Khaliunaa, Ganbat Namuunsuren, Battsetseg Namuunzul, Battsogt Narangerel, Ganbold Urjindulam

NEP vs MON Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Bhandari is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Bhurtel

R Paudel and K Bhurtel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Batsukh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Singh

D Singh and G Jha are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Erdenebulgan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kami and S Lamichhane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Karan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NEP vs MON match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lamichhane

S Lamichhane will bat in the lower-middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

D Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Singh as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs MON, Match 1

K Bhurtel

D Singh

G Jha

S Kami

S Lamichhane

Nepal vs Mongolia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nepal vs Mongolia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: K Bhurtel, R Paudel

All-rounders: D Singh (vc), G Jha, L Erdenebulgan, E Buyantuguldur

Bowlers: S Kami, S Lamichhane (c), L Rajbanshi, K Karan

Nepal vs Mongolia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: K Bhurtel

All-rounders: D Singh (c), G Jha (vc), L Erdenebulgan, E Buyantuguldur

Bowlers: S Kami, S Lamichhane, L Rajbanshi, K Karan, B Terbish