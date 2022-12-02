NEP vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 116

Nepal will take on Namibia in the 116th match (NEP vs NAM) at the ICC CWC League 2 on Friday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NEP vs NAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Nepal have played twenty matches till now and have managed to win eight of them. Namibia have managed to win sixteen of their last thirty-one matches in this year's CWC League.

Nepal will try their best to win the match, but Namibia are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

NEP vs NAM Match Details

The 116th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on December 2 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2, Match 116

Date and Time: 2nd December 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Namibia and the USA, where a total of 423 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

NEP vs NAM Form Guide

NEP - Won 8 of their last 20 matches

NAM - Won 16 of their last 31 matches

NEP vs NAM Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Kishore Mahato, Sandeep Lamichhane ©

NAM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Divan la Cock, Lohan Louwrens, Michael Van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus ©, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Asif Sheikh

Asif Sheikh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. Z Green is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Merwe

R Kumar and G Merwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Malla is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

J Frylinck

J Smit and J Frylinck are the best all-rounders picks for the Dream11 team, as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Nicol is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Scholtz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kami and B Scholtz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Trumpelmann is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NEP vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

J Frylinck

J Frylinck is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. He has already earned 1292 points in the last twenty-two matches.

B Scholtz

B Scholtz is one of the best picks for today's match as he will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has already earned 1317 points in the last twenty-two matches.

5 Must Picks for NEP vs NAM, Match 116

J Smit

B Scholtz

J Frylinck

G Merwe

R Trumpelmann

Nepal vs Namibia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nepal vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Asif Sheikh

Batters: G Merwe, R Kumar, G Malla

All-rounders: D Singh, J Nicol, J Frylinck, J Smit

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Karan, S Kami

Nepal vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Asif Sheikh

Batters: G Merwe, R Kumar, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: J Nicol, J Frylinck, J Smit

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Karan, S Kami, R Trumpelmann

