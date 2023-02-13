NEP vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC League 2 One Day Match

Nepal (NEP) and Namibia (NAM) square off in a CWC League 2 One Day Match at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NEP vs NAM Dream11 prediction.

Nepal and Namibia are back in ODI action as part of the CWC League 2 One Day League. The Namibians will start as hot favorites with Gerhard Erasmus at the helm. They have a resourceful team with youngsters Michael van Lingen and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton being the ones to watch out for.

Nepal, meanwhile, will welcome back Sandeep Lamichhane into the squad, adding some much-needed firepower to the bowling attack. Although they will start as underdogs, Nepal have a decent roster capable of taking the attack to Namibia.

All in all, an exciting contest beckons as both teams eye a big win in Kirtipur.

NEP vs NAM Match Details

Nepal and Namibia square off in a CWC League 2 One Day Match at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs NAM, CWC League-2 One Day

Date and Time: 14th February 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

NEP vs NAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Nepal injury/team news

No injury concerns for Nepal.

Nepal probable playing 11

Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha and Lalit Rajbanshi.

Namibia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Namibia.

Namibia probable playing 11

Lohan Louwrens, Shaun Fouche, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.

NEP vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lohan Louwrens (17 matches, 342 runs, Average: 21.38)

Lohan Louwrens is a talented batter who has 342 runs in 17 matches. While he currently averages just 21.38, Louwrens can score big runs at the top of the order. While Aasif Sheikh is also a top pick, Louwrens' attacking batting style should make him a valuable pick for your NEP vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Paudel (32 matches, 943 runs, Average: 33.68)

Rohit Paudel is one of the best batters on the Associate circuit with 943 runs in 32 matches. He averages 33.68 with the bat and has six scores of 50 or more. With Paudel likely to take up the floater's role, he is a fine pick for your NEP vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dipendra Singh Airee (31 matches, 497 runs, 19 wickets)

Dipendra Singh Airee has been Nepal's best player of late, impressing in their previous series. He has 497 runs and 19 wickets in 31 matches and adds some much-needed balance to the side. With Airee likely to bat higher up the order given his form, he is a top pick for your NEP vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Bernard Scholtz (30 matches, 43 wickets, Average: 18.95)

Bernard Scholtz is a proven performer in the ODI format with 43 wickets in 30 matches. He has an average of 18.95, with an economy of 3.29 holding him in good stead. With the conditions bound to help Scholtz, he is a must-have in your NEP vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

NEP vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Gerhard Erasmus

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus is a fine batting prospect with 1182 runs in 28 innings. He has a batting average of 47.28 and comes into the series on the back of a fruitful stint with the Gulf Giants in ILT20. Erasmus can also add value with the ball, making him a brilliant captaincy pick for your NEP vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane is set to return to the Nepalese side after serving some time off due to off-the-field controversies. Lamichhane is a quality white-ball bowler with 69 wickets, averaging 15.59. Given his record in home conditions, Lamichhane is a viable captaincy choice for your NEP vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NEP vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sandeep Lamichhane 69 wickets in 30 matches Rohit Paudel 943 runs in 32 matches Gerhard Erasmus 1182 runs in 29 matches Michael van Lingen 476 runs in 18 matches Rubel Trumpelmann 36 wickets in 23 matches

NEP vs NAM match expert tips for CWC League-2 One Day

Michael van Lingen is a talented top-order batter who averages 34 in the ODI format. His last outing against Nepal saw him score a hundred, holding him in good stead. With van Lingen also likely to add value with the ball, he could be a game-changing selection in your NEP vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lohan Louwrens

Batters: Gyanendra Malla, Michael van Lingen, Rohit Kumar, Gerhard Erasmus (c)

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane (vc), Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lohan Louwrens

Batters: Michael van Lingen, Rohit Kumar, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounder: Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Kushal Bhurtel

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bernard Scholtz (c), Ruben Trumpelmann

Poll : 0 votes