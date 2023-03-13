NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 138

The 138th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Nepal (NEP) squaring off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, March 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Papua New Guinea have won five of their last thirty-four matches and will try their best to win today's nail-biting match. Nepal, on the other hand, have won seventeen of their last thirty-four matches. Papua New Guinea will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NEP vs PNG Match Details

The 138th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on March 13 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs PNG, Match 138

Date and Time: March 13, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly. The last match played on this pitch was between the United Arab Emirates and Nepal, where a total of 319 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

NEP vs PNG Form Guide

NEP - Won 17 of their last 34 matches

PNG - Won 5 of their last 34 matches

NEP vs PNG Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Gaudi Toka, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Riley Hekure, Hila Vare, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Doriga is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Kumar

S Bau and R Kumar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Ura played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Vala

C Soper and A Vala are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Karan and S Lamichhane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Kami is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NEP vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lamichhane

S Lamichhane will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 2508 points in the last 28 matches.

K Karan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Karan the captain as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1816 points in the last 28 matches.

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs PNG, Match 138

K Karan

S Lamichhane

A Vala

C Soper

D Singh

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: R Kumar, S Bau

All-rounders: K Malla, A Vala, C Soper, D Singh

Bowlers: K Karan, S Lamichhane, S Kami, N Vanua

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: R Kumar, S Bau

All-rounders: K Malla, A Vala, C Soper, D Singh

Bowlers: K Karan, S Lamichhane, S Kami, K Morea

