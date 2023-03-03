NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 132

The 132nd game of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Nepal (NEP) square off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday (March 3). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Papua New Guinea have won three of their last 30 games, while Nepal have won 13 of their last 30. Papua New Guinea will give it their all to win this game but Nepal are expected to prevail.

NEP vs PNG Match Details

The 132nd game of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on March 3 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 11:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NEP vs PNG, Match 132

Date and Time: March 3, 3023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so choose your fantasy team accordingly. The last game here between United Arab Emirates and Nepal saw 346 runs scored for the loss of 18 wickets.

NEP vs PNG Form Guide

NEP - Won 13 of their last 30 games

PNG - Won 3 of their last 30 games

NEP vs PNG Probable Playing XIs

NEP

No injury update

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

PNG

No injury updates

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Gaudi Toka, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Riley Hekure, Hila Vare (wk), Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sheikh

Sheikh is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. K Doriga is another good pick.

Batters

R Kumar

S Bau and Kumar are the two best batter picks. G Malla played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Vala

C Soper and A Vala are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Malla is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowler picks are K Karan and Lamichhane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Kami is another good pick.

NEP vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lamichhane

Lamichhane bats in the middle order and completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has earned 2145 points in the last 24 games.

K Karan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Karan the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1690 points in the last 25 games.

Five Must-Picks for NEP vs PNG, Match 132

K Karan

S Lamichhane

A Vala

C Soper

K Malla

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sheikh

Batters: R Kumar

All-rounders: K Malla, A Vala, C Soper, D Singh

Bowlers: K Karan, S Lamichhane, S Kami, N Vanua, K Morea

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Sheikh

Batters: S Bau

All-rounders: K Malla, A Vala, C Soper, D Singh, K Bhurtel

Bowlers: K Karan, S Lamichhane, S Kami, N Vanua

