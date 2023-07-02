NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 2, 2023

Nepal and UAE will take on each other in the upcoming fixture 2023 ICC World Cup Qualifier in Harare on Sunday, July 2. The game will kick off at 12:30 pm IST. Both teams have officially been knocked out of the 2023 CWC race and are fighting to salvage some pride before they formally exit the Qualifiers.

Nepal have just been able to secure one win in this tournament against the USA. Apart from their solitary victory against them, things haven’t really gone their way as they have comprehensively been beaten by West Indies, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands.

UAE had a forgettable campaign in this year’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers. They have been bamboozled by every opposition that they faced and are yet to register a single victory in this tournament. They would be hoping to end their losing streak in the upcoming fixture and end their disastrous tour to Zimbabwe on a high.

As we head into the dead rubber contest, here are the top three players you can choose as a captain or vice-captain in your NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) - 8.5 credits

Paudel has been the most consistent batter for Nepal in recent times. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer for Nepal in this tournament, with 106 runs in just four innings. He averages 26.5 which features his best score of 66.

Aasif has demonstrated his intent with the bat and has the potential to play the long innings. He definitely deserves a chance in your NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Aayan Khan (UAE) - 9 credits

Aaayan has a knack for scoring runs at a brisk pace. He has been consistently delivering for his national side in limited-overs cricket. In four innings, he has accumulated 84 runs at an average of 28 at a strike rate of 88.42.

Aayan has the potential to play some impactful cameos. Hence we recommend that you add him as a captain or vice-captain in your NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Kushal Bhurtel (NEP) - 8 credits

Bhurtel is the leading run-scorer for Nepal in this year’s tournament. He impressed us all in the opening game of the tournament against Zimbabwe where he fell agonizingly short of his well-deserved 100. He has amassed 170 runs at a stunning average of 42.5 with a commendable strike rate of 86.

This young bloke can go a long way and certainly has a bright future ahead of him. With form on his side, he should be your top contender as a captain or vice-captain in your NEP vs UAE Dream11 prediction match.

