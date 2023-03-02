NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 131

The 131st match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Nepal (NEP) squaring off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The United Arab Emirates have won 13 of their last 29 matches and will try their best to win today's nail-biting match. Nepal, on the other hand, also have secured 13 victories in 29 games.

Nepal surely has the presence of talented bunch of players, but the United Arab Emirates are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NEP vs UAE Match Details

The 131st match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on March 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs UAE, Match 131

Date and Time: 2nd March 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly. The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates, where a total of 393 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

NEP vs UAE Form Guide

NEP - Won 13 of their last 29 matches

UAE - Won 13 of their last 29 matches

NEP vs UAE Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmed Raza (c), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind

V Aravind is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Sheikh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Suri

C Suri and R Kumar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Malla played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

R Mustafa and K Malla are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Karan and S Lamichhane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NEP vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lamichhane

R Mustafa will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 2024 points in the last 23 matches.

K Karan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Karan as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1624 points in the last 24 matches.

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs UAE, Match 131

V Aravind

R Mustafa

K Karan

S Lamichhane

Z Khan

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind, A Sheikh

Batters: C Suri, R Kumar

All-rounders: K Malla, R Mustafa

Bowlers: K Karan, S Lamichhane, J Siddique, Z Khan, S Kami

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: C Suri, R Kumar

All-rounders: K Malla, R Mustafa, D Singh

Bowlers: K Karan, S Lamichhane, J Siddique, Z Khan, S Kami

