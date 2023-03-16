NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 140

The 140th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Nepal (NEP) squaring off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, March 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The United Arab Emirates have won 15 of their last 35 matches and will try their best to win today's nail-biting match. Nepal, on the other hand, have won 18 of their last 35 games of the tournament.

The United Arab Emirates will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NEP vs UAE Match Details

The 140th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on March 16 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 9.15 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs UAE, Match 140

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, 9.15 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly.

The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates, where a total of 470 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

NEP vs UAE Form Guide

NEP - Won 18 of their last 35 matches

UAE - Won 15 of their last 35 matches

NEP vs UAE Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, and Lalit Rajbanshi.

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Waseem ©, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. V Aravind is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Kumar

C Rizwan and R Kumar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. W Muhammad played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

R Mustafa and K Malla are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Karan and S Lamichhane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Kami is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NEP vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lamichhane

S Lamichhane will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 2574 points in the last 29 matches.

R Mustafa

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Mustafa as he will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1898 points in the last 30 matches.

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs UAE, Match 140

V Aravind

R Mustafa

S Kami

S Lamichhane

D Singh

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sheikh

Batters: R Kumar

All-rounders: K Malla, R Mustafa, D Singh, A Khan, A Lakra

Bowlers: K Karan, S Lamichhane, Z Khan, S Kami

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sheikh

Batters: R Kumar, W Muhammad

All-rounders: K Malla, R Mustafa, D Singh, A Lakra

Bowlers: K Karan, S Lamichhane, L Rajbanshi, S Kami

