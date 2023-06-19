NEP vs USA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 20, 2023

Nepal and the USA are slated to take on each other during the sixth match of the 2023 ICC World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, June 20. The game will be played at Takashinga Club in Harare, starting at 12.30 pm IST.

Both teams have witnessed some scintillating close encounters in their last five ODI games, one of which ended in a nail-biting tie.

Nepal were having a dream run in ODI cricket until they were decimated by host Zimbabwe. Despite getting a dominant start with the bat in the first innings, Nepal fell well short as their bowlers failed to put up any resistance. Their poor show with the ball resulted in an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat.

However, Nepal will look to brush that defeat aside and get back on track as they lead into this fixture.

The USA turned some heads in the last game where they put up a valiant fight against the four-time world champions West Indies. Their bowling unit featuring the likes of Saurabh Netravalkar and Kyle Phillip bowled brilliantly with the new ball to restrict the Windies below 300. Gajanand Singh starred with the bat and emerged as the true hero of the USA for his brilliant ton of 101(109).

As the countdown for this epic clash gets, let us look at the top three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the NEP vs USA Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) - 8.5 credits

Aasif Sheikh (PC: Twitter)

Aasif Sheikh was one of the chief contributor with the bat in their last match against Zimbabwe. He played a supporting role in Nepal’s record-breaking 171-run opening stand, scoring 66 off 100 deliveries.

He has performed consistently for Nepal in limited-overs cricket and has a formidable average and strike rate of 32.77 and 77.65, respectively.

The 21-year-old youngster has a bright future ahead of him. He is worth trying as a captain or vice-captain in your NEP vs USA Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Gajanand Singh (USA) - 6.5 credits

Ganajand has been one of the highest run-getters for the USA in the past year alone. In the last 10 ODI matches, he has scored over 350 runs at a remarkable average of 42.11. Besides, he is a clean striker of the ball and has a commendable strike rate of just over 85.

He demonstrated his worth with the bat in the last game where he single-handedly took on the mighty West Indies bowling attack and powered his way to an emphatic ton of 101 in 109 balls.

With form on his side, we highly recommend that you give him a go as a captain or vice-captain in your NEP vs USA Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Kushal Bhurtel (NEP) - 8 credits

Kushal Bhurtel (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Bhurtel is currently in scintillating form with the bat and fell agonizingly short of his well-deserved century against Zimbabwe last Sunday. He got his side off to a flyer and smashed a robust 99 (96) at a rapid strike rate of 104. His flamboyant knock propelled Nepal to a competitive first innings score of 290.

Bhurtel is a highly reliable Nepali batsman who has played some match-defining knocks for his side in limited-overs cricket. He is to be regarded as your numero-uno pick as a captain or vice-captain in your NEP vs USA Dream11 prediction match.

