NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Matches, Match 8

The 8th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will see Nepal (NEP) squaring off against the United States of America (USA) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Thursday, May 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year is finally here, and all the teams will be playing some warm-up matches to test their squads. Nepal played their first warm-up match against Canada, which they lost by 63 runs. The United States of America, on the other hand, will be hyped up as they won their last international series against Bangladesh by 2-1.

Both the teams will be playing their first head-to-head match, so it would be good to see who will win this match.

NEP vs USA Match Details

The 8th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will be played on May 30 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs USA, 9th Match

Date and Time: 30th May 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match here was played between Canada and Nepal, where 303 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

NEP vs USA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

NEP - L L L W W

USA - N/R L W W W

NEP vs USA Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar

NEP vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He expected to bat in the top order and can play a quick-fire innings today. He smashed 22 runs in the last match against Canada. M Patel is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

R Kumar Paudel

R Kumar Paudel and A Jones are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Kumar Paudel is the captain of the team and leads the batting side. K Bhurtel is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Anderson

D Singh Airee and C Anderson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. C Anderson will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. S Taylor is another good all-rounder who will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

A Bohara

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Singh and A Bohara. A Bohara took two wickets in the last match against Canada. S Kami is another good bowler for today's match.

NEP vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

C Anderson

C Anderson will be making a comeback for the United States of America. His experience can be of use in today's match. He will also bat in the middle order, and complete his quota of four overs.

K Karan

K Karan is one of the best players in Nepal who will not only complete his quota of four overs but also bat in the middle order. His ability to swing the ball in the initial overs will allow him to get multiple wickets.

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs USA, 9th Match

S Taylor

C Anderson

K Karan

D Singh Airee

R Kumar Paudel

Nepal vs United States of America Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nepal vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: A Jones, K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: C Anderson, S Taylor, K Karan, D Singh Airee

Bowlers: S Kami, H Singh, A Bohara

Nepal vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh, M Patel

Batters: K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: C Anderson, S Taylor, K Karan, D Singh Airee, S Van Schalkwyk

Bowlers: S Kami, A Bohara

