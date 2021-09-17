NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s World Cup League 2, Match 34

Nepal will take on the USA in the 34th match of the ICC Men’s World Cup League 2 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Friday.

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament thus far. Nepal occupy the place second from bottom while USA have been amazing and are second in the table. The latter will want to consolidate their solid run with yet another victory here.

NEP vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

Nepal XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Gyanendra Malla(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Pawan Saraf, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane.

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani (c), Monak Patel (wk), Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Karima Gore, Jessy Singh, Elmore Hutchinson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel.

Match Details

Match: NEP vs USA, ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Match 34.

Date and Time: 17th September, 2021, 4:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface has historically been a competitive one where both bowlers and batsmen have found almost equal assistance. A score of 250 could prove to be par at this venue. Both sides would ideally want to bowl first.

Today’s NEP vs USA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Patel could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batsman for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. In the previous match against Nepal, he scored a sensational century.

Batters

S Taylor is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He’s also capable of playing big shots with ease.

N Patel inflicted a lot of damage the last time he faced Nepal. He scored 21 runs and also picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

K Malla is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He’s an accomplished spinner already despite is young age. Lamichhane should be a fine multiplier pick for your NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Top 5 best players to pick in NEP vs USA Dream11 prediction team

S Netravalkar (USA) – 753 points

S Lamichhane (NEP) – 385 points

A Jones (USA) – 364 points

M Patel (USA) – 341 points

S Bhari (NEP) – 337 points

Important stats for NEP vs USA Dream11 prediction team

S Netravalkar: 22 wickets

S Lamichhane: 10 wickets

A Jones: 414 runs

M Patel: 356 runs

S Ali: 14 wickets

NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today

NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, A Jones, N Patel, S Taylor, G Malla, K Malla, K Gore, S Netravalkar, S Lamichhane, S Bhari, K Karan.

Captain: S Lamichhane | Vice-Captain: S Netravalkar.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, N Patel, S Taylor, K Bhurtel, K Malla, K Gore, S Netravalkar, S Lamichhane, S Bhari, K Karan, N Kenjige.

Captain: A Jones | Vice-Captain: M Patel.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra