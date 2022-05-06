NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial ODI

The first unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe-A (ZIM-A) and Nepal (NEP) is set to take place at the Pokhara Rangasala in Pokhara on Friday, 6 May.

After a thrilling T20 series, Nepal and Zimbabwe-A will now lock horns in the 50-over format, with both teams eager to start off on the right note. Nepal were the better side in the T20s and will look to sustain their form. However, they face a decent Zimbabwe side who boast a good mix of youth and experience. Although Nepal will start as the favorites, Zimbabwe-A cannot be taken lightly at any cost. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Pokhara.

NEP vs ZIM-A Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh (wk), Bashir Ahmed, Dipendra Singh, Rohit Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Abhinash Bohara, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Karan KC.

ZIM-A XI

Innocent Kaia, Tinotenda Mutombodzi (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande (wk), Kudzai Maunze, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Brandon Mavuta, Brad Evans and Tony Munyonga.

Match Details

NEP vs ZIM-A, 1st Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 6th May 2022, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Pokhara Rangasala, Pokhara

Pitch Report

With this being a relatively new venue, a decent batting track is expected in Pokhara. Although the pacers might not get much help early on, the spinners should find ample turn as the match progresses. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront. 250 should be a decent total, with wickets in hand being crucial.

Today’s NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Clive Madande: Clive Madande had a decent outing in the T20 series, coming up with handy runs in the middle order. Madande has solid technique against both pace and spin and given his recent form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Kushal Bhurtel: Kushal Bhurtel has been one of Nepal's better batters over the last few months, often scoring big runs in the top order. He is comfortable against the new ball and has the ability to convert starts into big ones. With form and familiarity with the conditions playing into his hands, Bhurtel is a good addition to your NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Rohit Kumar Paudel: Rohit Kumar Paudel is perhaps Nepal's best prospect with the bat, often scoring big runs in crunch situations. Despite being just 19 years of age, Paudel has decent experience to fall back on and should play a big part for Nepal.

Bowler

Luke Jongwe: Luke Jongwe didn't have the best of outings in the T20 series, conceding runs in the middle overs. However, Jongwe has some experience of playing at the top level, with his variations being his strength. With Jongwe capable of overturning his form on a slightly helpful pitch, he should be a fine pick in your NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Paudel (NEP)

Roy Kaia (ZIM-A)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Important stats for NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane - 50 wickets in 22 ODI matches, Average: 14.92

KC Karan - 27 wickets in 18 ODI matches, Average: 23.0

Luke Jongwe - 33 wickets in 28 ODI matches, Average: 31.48

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Unofficial ODI)

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Madande, T Mutombodzi, B Sharki, I Kaia, KC Karan, D Singh Airee, R Kumar Paudel, S Lamichhane, S Kami, L Jongwe and V Nyauchi.

Captain: T Mutombodzi. Vice-captain: S Lamichhane.

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Madande, T Mutombodzi, B Sharki, I Kaia, KC Karan, D Singh Airee, R Kumar Paudel, S Lamichhane, S Kami, L Jongwe and V Nyauchi.

Captain: S Lamichhane. Vice-captain: L Jongwe.

Edited by Samya Majumdar