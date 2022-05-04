NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Unofficial T20I

The third unofficial T20I between Zimbabwe-A (ZIM-A) and Nepal (NEP) is set to take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, 4 May.

Nepal were able to get one over Zimbabwe-A in the first game, with rain playing spoilsport in the second. Zimbabwe will look to use this break to get back into winning ways, with the likes of Roy Kaia and Luke Jongwe being key to their fortunes. However, Nepal will start as the favorites, with Sandeep Lamichhane and Co. being in fine form in white-ball formats over the last few months. But with Zimbabwe-A showing glimpses of their ability in the series, a thrilling game is on the cards in Kirtipur.

NEP vs ZIM-A Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh (wk), Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh, Rohit Paudel, Bashir Ahmed, Abhinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Karan KC.

ZIM-A XI

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Kudzai Maunze, Roy Kaia, Trevor Gwandu, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga (c) and Victor Nyauchi.

Match Details

NEP vs ZIM-A, 3rd Unofficial T20I

Date and Time: 4th May 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Kirtipur with there being little room for error for the bowlers. There isn't much swing available for the pacers, who will look to vary their pace and length accordingly. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 170 should be a good total, but the weather could be a concern yet again on Wednesday.

Today’s NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aasif Sheikh: Aasif Sheikh didn't have a great outing in the previous game, getting out cheaply in the powerplay overs. However, the opener has shown promise in the last few months, scoring handy runs in both ODIs and T20Is. With his counterpart Clive Madande batting in the middle order, Sheikh should get the nod in your NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tadiwanashe Marumani: Tadiwanashe Marumani had a good outing in the first T20I, scoring a quick-fire fifty at the top of the order. Marumani is known for his big-hitting prowess in white-ball formats and is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Rohit Kumar Paudel: Rohit Paudel has been in brilliant form for Nepal over the last year or so, scoring runs for fun across both white-ball formats. Rohit is brilliant against both pace and spin, with his ability to shift gears being noteworthy. With Paudel due for a big knock in the series, he is a must-have in your NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Luke Jongwe: Luke Jongwe is perhaps Zimbabwe-A's best bowler with some international experience under his belt. He had a lukewarm outing in the first game, conceding 42 runs in his four overs. With his ability to hit hard lengths and use his variations, he can be backed to put in a good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 prediction team

Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM-A)

Roy Kaia (ZIM-A)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Important stats for NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane - 1 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 50.00

KC Karan - 2 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 24.50

Tadiwanashe Marumani - 77 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 38.50

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Prediction Today

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Aasif Sheikh, K Bhurtel, I Kaia, T Marumani, R Kaia, D Singh Airee, R Kumar Paudel, L Jongwe, S Kami, S Lamichhane and V Nyauchi.

Captain: T Marumani. Vice-captain: S Lamichhane.

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Aasif Sheikh, A Ansari, I Kaia, T Marumani, B Evans, D Singh Airee, R Kumar Paudel, L Jongwe, S Kami, S Lamichhane and J Masara.

Captain: D Singh Airee. Vice-captain: S Lamichhane.

Edited by Samya Majumdar