NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe A Tour of Nepal, Match 3

Nepal will take on Zimbabwe A in the third match of the Zimbabwe A Tour of Nepal at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Nepal on Monday.

The series has been evenly matched so far. The visitors were victorious in the first match, beating Nepal by three wickets. However, the hosts bounced back strongly in the very next game, registering an emphatic nine-wicket win. Nevertheless, both teams will be full of confidence heading into this key clash.

NEP vs ZIM-A Probable Playing XIs

NEP

Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aadil Ansari, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Bashir Ahmed, Bhim Sharki.

ZIM-A

Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Kudzai Maunze, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga (C), Victor Nyauchi.

Match Details

Match: NEP vs ZIM-A, Zimbabwe A Tour of Nepal, Match 3.

Date and Time: May 10, 2022; 9:15 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Nepal.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced one, providing equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Teams batting first have won more games here, so the side winning the toss could be tempted to bat first.

Today’s NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Aasif Sheikh is a reliable choice for the wicketkeeper role. He has plenty of experience of playing cricket at the highest level with Nepal.

Batters

I Kaia has scored 48 runs so far for Zimbabwe-A. He will look to have a much bigger impact in this game.

All-rounders

K Karan has been in sensational form and is a key player for his team. He has scored 25 runs and has also collected five wickets so far. He could be a great multiplier choice in your NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 fantasy team.

B Evans, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 37 runs and has also scalped four wickets.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane is an outstanding spin bowler who has plenty of variations in his arsenal. He has played a lot of T20 cricket across the world. Lamichhane has scalped four wickets in the tournament so far.

Five best players to pick in NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 prediction team

K Karan (NEP) – 215 points

B Evans (ZIM-A) – 185 points

S Kami (NEP) – 156 points

S Lamichhane (NEP) – 152 points

B Mavuta (ZIM-A) – 100 points.

Key stats for NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 prediction team

K Karan: 25 runs and 5 wickets

B Evans: 37 runs and 4 wickets

S Kami: 30 runs and 4 wickets

S Lamichhane: 4 wickets

I Kaia: 48 runs.

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Prediction

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Aasif Sheikh, I Kaia, S Dhamala, K Bhurtel, T Marumani, K Karan, B Evans, D Singh-Airee, S Kami, S Lamichhane, B Mavuta.

Captain: K Karan. Vice-Captain: S Lamichhane.

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Aasif Sheikh, I Kaia, S Dhamala, K Bhurtel, R Kaia, K Karan, B Evans, D Singh-Airee, S Kami, S Lamichhane, V Nyauchi.

Captain: S Kami. Vice-Captain: B Evans.

Edited by Bhargav