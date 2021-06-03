Netherlands vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd ODI - June 4th, 2021

The second ODI between the Netherlands and Ireland is set to take place at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on Friday.

Ireland, who started the series as favorites, were handed a shock when the Netherlands beat them by a whisker in the first game. The likes of Logan van Beek and Timm van der Gugten were on song with the ball as the Dutch got past a wobbly batting performance. Although they will be eyeing another win at the expense of Ireland, the Netherlands will need their batsmen to step up in the second ODI. All eyes will be on Stephan Myburgh, who is on the comeback trail after a couple of years of inactivity on the international circuit.

Myburgh and the rest of the Dutch batsmen will need to be wary of a wounded Ireland side who will be looking to level the series. Apart from Paul Stirling, none of the Irish batsmen were able to get going in the first game, something they will look to address in the second ODI. Despite their poor performance in the series opener, Ireland will start the upcoming match as favorites.

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ben White, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands

Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain/Saqib Zulfiqar, Brandon Glover and Fred Klaassen

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Will Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young and Simi Singh

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Ireland, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: 4th June 2021, at 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, with ample help on offer for the bowlers. While the pacers should get the ball to swing in the early stages, the batsmen should also be able to play their shots. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with spinners set to play a big role in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 220 being par at the venue.

Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NED vs SCO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Andy Balbirnie, Pieter Seelaar, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek and Craig Young

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Stephan Myburgh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Edwards, Paul Stirling, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Andy Balbirnie, Pieter Seelaar, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek and Craig Young

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Pieter Seelaar

Edited by Samya Majumdar