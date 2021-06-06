Netherlands vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd ODI - June 7th, 2021

The third ODI between the Netherlands and Ireland is set to take place at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on Monday.

After a disappointing loss to the Dutch in the first ODI, Ireland came up with a sensational bowling performance to level the series earlier in the week. The duo of Craig Young and Josh Little took eight wickets between them to derail the Netherlands, with Paul Stirling shining with the bat yet again. With momentum on their side, Ireland will look to seal a series win, although it isn't going to be an easy task.

The Netherlands, with the inclusion of Logan van Beek and Stephan Myburgh, have already shown that they are capable of beating Ireland. However, they failed to deliver on the batting front in the second ODI. The Dutch will need the likes of Max O'Dowd and Bas de Leede to score big if they are to come close to beating the Irish.

With the series on the line, both teams will go all-out for the win in what promises to be an entertaining game at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ben White, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands

Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover and Fred Klaassen

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Will Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young and Simi Singh

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Ireland, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: 7th June 2021, at 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Pitch Report

Although a fresh track is expected on Monday, there should be enough help on offer for the bowlers to keep them interested. While there will be some swing available with the new ball, the batsmen will target the powerplay overs to score quick runs. The pitch will get slower as the game progresses, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 220-230 being par at the venue.

Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NED vs IRE 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Tucker, P Stirling, A Balbirnie, S Myburgh, B Cooper, P Seelaar, A McBrine, C Young, L van Beek, T van der Gugten and B McCarthy

Captain: A Balbirnie. Vice-captain: P Seelaar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Edwards, P Stirling, A Balbirnie, S Myburgh, B de Leede, P Seelaar, A McBrine, C Young, L van Beek, T van der Gugten and J Little

Captain: S Myburgh. Vice-captain: A Balbirnie

