NSW vs VCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Domestic One-Day Cup, Match 8

New South Wales (NSW) will take on Victoria (VCT) in match number eight of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

This will be the second Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-21 game between New South Wales and Victoria. The previous fixture was washed out without a ball being bowled. New South Wales haven't had a great run this season, losing two out of their three Sheffield Shield games. Victoria have also played three Sheffield Shield matches, winning twice.

NSW vs VCT Probable Playing 11 today

New South Wales: Kurtis Patterson (c), Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Harry Conway, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa

Victoria: Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Brody Couch, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Jonathon Merlo, Todd Murphy, James Pattinson, James Seymour, Matt Short

Match Details

NSW vs VCT, Australia Domestic One-Day Cup, Match 8

Date & Time: November 24th 2021, 5:35 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground is likely going to be a good one to bat on. With the ball expected to come on to the bat nicely, the batters can play their shots on the up. On the bowling front, there could be some turn available for the spinners.

Today’s NSW vs VCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Handscomb, who has been in good form with the bat, has the ability to play a big knock in the upcoming match.

Batter

Daniel Hughes has been a superb performer in the 50-over format. The left-hander averages 56.88 in List ‘A’ cricket, hitting six hundreds in the process.

All-rounder

Matthew Short, who can chip in effectively with both the bat and ball, has a decent record in List ‘A’ cricket.

Bowler

James Pattinson has bowled superbly this season and will be the bowler to watch out for in the upcoming game.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSW vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team

Peter Handscomb (VCT)

Daniel Hughes (NSW)

Matthew Short (VCT)

James Pattinson (VCT)

Moises Henriques (NSW)

NSW vs VCT Dream 11 Prediction (Australia Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for New South Wales vs Victoria - Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Matthew Gilkes, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, James Seymour, Moises Henriques, Matthew Short, Jonathon Merlo, James Pattinson, Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa

Captain: Daniel Hughes. Vice-captain: Matthew Short

Dream11 Team for New South Wales vs Victoria - Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Mackenzie Harvey, Moises Henriques, Matthew Short, James Pattinson, Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa, Todd Murphy

Captain: James Pattinson. Vice-captain: Moises Henriques

Edited by Samya Majumdar