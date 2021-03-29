New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd T20I - Mar 30th, 2021

The second T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be played at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday.

The Kiwis continued their winning run with another professional performance on Sunday. Devon Conway was at the heart of their big win as he scored a well-compiled fifty. New Zealand will be looking to wrap up the series, with their bowlers also firing on all cylinders.

Bangladesh, who are without Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, have shown glimpses of what they are capable of doing. The visitors have a decent squad and a lot will ride on the shoulders of Liton Das and captain Mahmudullah Riyad, who is due for a big knock in the middle order. Either way, another cracking T20I game beckons at McLean Park, with both sides keen to get a critical win in the context of the series.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett and Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh

Liton Das (WK), Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hassan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 30th March 2021, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park is a decent one to bat on. However, there should be something in it for the bowlers, especially with it being the second match of the day at the venue. Besides extra swing and bounce early on for the pacers, the spinners should get the ball to grip and turn, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being par at the venue.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Liton Das, Martin Guptill, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mohd Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Liton Das, Martin Guptill, Soumya Sarkar, Mohd Mithun, Mohd Saifuddin, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Liton Das