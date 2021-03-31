New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd T20I - April 1st, 2021

The third and final T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh is set to take place at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday.

Hosts New Zealand have already sealed a series win, courtesy of two imperative performances with the bat. Despite their top-order not performing as expected, the likes of Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips have ensured New Zealand's hot run on the T20I circuit continues. Adding Tim Southee's leadership with the ball only sweetens the deal for New Zealand, who are on the verge of clean sweeping Bangladesh.

Speaking of Bangladesh, although the tourists have given a good account of themselves, they would be disappointed with the outcome. However, with the likes of Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar itching to make amends, Bangladesh should prove to be a handful for the Kiwis. Either way, a cracking game of cricket beckons, with both teams eyeing a win in the third and final T20I on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson/Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett and Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh

Liton Das (WK), Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hassan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: 1st April 2021, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with the bowlers in for a tough time in Auckland. While the dimensions of the ground go against the batsmen, the pacers should get the ball to swing and bounce early on. As for the spinners, there isn't much turn on offer, with the batters likely to target the shorter boundaries. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 180 being par at the venue.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs BAN 3rd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Soumya Sarkar, Glenn Phillips, Mahedi Hasan, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Finn Allen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohd Saifuddin, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Liton Das