New Zealand vs South Africa Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd Test match - February 25th, 2022

New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns in the second game of the two-match Test series from Friday, February 25. Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the encounter.

The opening Test at the same venue turned out to be a completely one-sided affair. The Black Caps, led by Tom Latham, defeated the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs. Matt Henry’s all-round performance coupled with Tim Southee’s fifer and Tom Blundell’s 96 blew them away.

The Dean Elgar-led Proteas came into the series high on confidence after beating India 2-1 at home.

After losing the Centurion Test, they won the Johannesburg and Cape Town Tests to seal the fate of the series. It remains to be seen if South Africa can make a comeback against the Kiwis.

On that note, we take a look at three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the New Zealand vs South Africa Test.

#3 Matt Henry

New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test: Day 3

Matt Henry was on top of his game in the opening Test of the series as he won the Player of the Match award. Trent Boult was on paternity leave and therefore, Henry got a chance in the playing XI and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The pacer picked up a seven-wicket haul in the first innings and gave away only 23 runs. Thereafter, he played a quickfire 58-run knock while batting lower down the order.

He didn’t stop there and got two more wickets in South Africa’s second innings.

#2 Devon Conway

New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test: Day 1

Devon Conway has been in stupendous form ever since he scored a double century against England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London last year. In six Tests, the southpaw averages 65.9 with three tons and one fifty to show for his efforts.

Conway scored 36 in New Zealand’s first innings against South Africa and looked set for a big knock. But then, a peach of a delivery from Duanne Olivier accounted for his wicket.

Conway has every chance of scoring big in the upcoming encounter.

#1 Marco Jansen

New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test: Day 2

Marco Jansen has been a revelation for South Africa since he forayed into Test cricket during the Test series against India. The left-arm fast bowler picked up wickets at will and was among the leading wicket-takers in the red-ball series against the Men in Blue.

In the opening Test against the Black Caps, he got the prized scalp of opening batter Will Young. Thereafter, he picked up the crucial scalp of Tom Blundell, who was well set on 96.

Jansen can also score handy runs lower down the order.

